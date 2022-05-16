 Skip to content

SpellMaster: The Saga update for 16 May 2022

Update v. 0.8.4

Update v. 0.8.4

  • The Cursed Village storyline.
  • New quests for the village "Piedmont" and new quest mechanics.
  • New NPCs - quest characters, merchants and teachers.
  • New types of enemies.
  • Skills "Butchering" and "Herbalism".
  • Alchemy skill and alchemy equipment.
  • Over 40 new alchemical recipes.
  • Over 100 new resource processing recipes.
  • Over 150 new items: resources and potions.
  • A new category of items - openable pouches with gold and other items.
  • New types of alchemical potions.
  • New armor for the main character.
  • Fixed camera falling through walls.
  • Other numerous minor fixes.

if you are looking for adventure, you can now get the game for 30% off for a limited time.

Many thanks to David Natzke and Steffen B. - R3BORN! for an invaluable help with German translations!

