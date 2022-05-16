Update v. 0.8.4

- The Cursed Village storyline.
- New quests for the village "Piedmont" and new quest mechanics.
- New NPCs - quest characters, merchants and teachers.
- New types of enemies.
- Skills "Butchering" and "Herbalism".
- Alchemy skill and alchemy equipment.
- Over 40 new alchemical recipes.
- Over 100 new resource processing recipes.
- Over 150 new items: resources and potions.
- A new category of items - openable pouches with gold and other items.
- New types of alchemical potions.
- New armor for the main character.
- Fixed camera falling through walls.
- Other numerous minor fixes.
if you are looking for adventure, you can now get the game for 30% off for a limited time.
Many thanks to David Natzke and Steffen B. - R3BORN! for an invaluable help with German translations!
