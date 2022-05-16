Update v. 0.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8746713 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

The Cursed Village storyline.

New quests for the village "Piedmont" and new quest mechanics.

New NPCs - quest characters, merchants and teachers.

New types of enemies.

Skills "Butchering" and "Herbalism".

Alchemy skill and alchemy equipment.

Over 40 new alchemical recipes.

Over 100 new resource processing recipes.

Over 150 new items: resources and potions.

A new category of items - openable pouches with gold and other items.

New types of alchemical potions.

New armor for the main character.

Fixed camera falling through walls.

Other numerous minor fixes.

Many thanks to David Natzke and Steffen B. - R3BORN! for an invaluable help with German translations!

