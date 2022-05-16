Patch Note : 16 May, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8746493 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 09:46:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

Did you have a nice weekend??

The DEV Team has fixed the bugs reported by you in the meantime.

Please understand that it may take some time to fix all bugs.

We would like to inform you of the changes made at this time.

Improvements

Fixed an issue where the season puzzle clear achievement count was incorrect.

A.I. NANDA generates puzzles faster.

Added notice that tier might become lower if you go to the lobby or next puzzle without solving Others' Puzzles.

Mitigated the problem of slow or no response when clicking a button.

Mitigated the problem that the game was forcibly closed after a bad client error message appeared.

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in FOONDA~!