Cute Invaders update for 16 May 2022

V1.2 Major Update!

16 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

It's patch time! Many things have changed. Please check below:

Patch Notes:

  • Terrorists reworked: Improved each class's personality, changed the combat system through machine gun element change
  • Speeding up the pace of the Campaign
  • Kaiju AI & stats reworked
  • Soldiers' stats reworked
  • Knockback system changed
  • Extended Kate(A commander who uses a shotgun)'s view
  • Damage numbers are now gray color when hitting where is not a weak point on a boss
  • Reduced the number of times a boss summons minions (3 -> 2)
  • Revive system changed
  • Fixed minor bugs

It's not the end! We are still working to improve the game with our update plans and feedback from you. Thank you so much for playing and for all the support and feedback. If you have something to tell us, feel free to leave it on the community hub, and also here:
Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames

We'll be back soon with the next update!

