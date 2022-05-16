V1.2 Major Update!

Hello, everyone!

It's patch time! Many things have changed. Please check below:

Patch Notes:

Terrorists reworked: Improved each class's personality, changed the combat system through machine gun element change

Speeding up the pace of the Campaign

Kaiju AI & stats reworked

Soldiers' stats reworked

Knockback system changed

Extended Kate(A commander who uses a shotgun)'s view

Damage numbers are now gray color when hitting where is not a weak point on a boss

Reduced the number of times a boss summons minions (3 -> 2)

Revive system changed

Fixed minor bugs

It's not the end! We are still working to improve the game with our update plans and feedback from you. Thank you so much for playing and for all the support and feedback. If you have something to tell us, feel free to leave it on the community hub, and also here:

Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames

We'll be back soon with the next update!