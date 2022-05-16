Ranked Battles: Seventh Season

Share · View all patches · Build 8746107 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Update 0.11.4 kicks off the new Ranked Battles season.

Earn Doubloons, Steel, camouflages, and special containers.

Earn Ranked Tokens for achieving Rank 1 in the Gold League.

Stock up on Tokens and purchase rare permanent camouflages!

[h1=format][/h1]Format

This season, all the leagues see Tier VIII and IX ships fighting in a 6 vs. 6 format. The leagues differ in their rules for keeping a Star:

In the Bronze League, players who take the first two places by XP earned keep their Stars in a lost battle.

In the Silver League, only the top XP earner keeps their Star in a lost battle.

In the Gold League, players do not keep their Stars in a lost battle.

These changes emphasize the different levels of competitiveness in each league.

We have revised the number of Stars required to reach Rank 1. The purpose of this is to make sure that the average number of battles required to reach Rank 1 does not change.

[h1=rewards][/h1]Rewards

The rewards for each league refresh and become available again at the start of each new Sprint.



Due to the change in the number of Stars required to reach Rank 1, the number of victories required to obtain rewards has been reduced in the Gold League.

Reaching Rank 1 will reward you with Bronze, Silver, and Gold League containers. Reaching Rank 1 in the Bronze League will reward you with a commemorative flag.

Bronze League

7,000 Free XP

Free XP 5х special signal flags of one type

2,500 Coal

Coal 18,500 Elite Commander XP

Silver League

20,000 Free XP

Free XP 12х special signal flags of one type

7,500 Coal

Coal 56,000 Elite Commander XP

Gold league

32,000 Free XP

Free XP 21х special signal flags of one type

12,500 Coal

Coal 95,000 Elite Commander XP

[h1=rules][/h1]Rules

Starts: Thu. 19 May 10:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Ends: Thu. 14 Jul. 01:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Game Maps and Modes

Fault Line, Trap, Trident, Haven, Crash Zone Alpha, Northern Waters, and Riposte.

Battles on all maps will be fought in Domination mode.

Season Structure

The season is divided into four Sprints, each lasting 2 weeks. Each new Sprint starts immediately after the end of the previous one.



After qualifying, you can continue to play in the next league without having to wait for the start of a new Sprint.

[h1=bonus-combat-mission][/h1]Bonus Combat Mission

A special combat mission will be available at the start of the season: Earn 1,500 Base XP in Ranked Battles to receive two Gift containers.

Ends: Thu. 14 Jul. 01:00 CEST (UTC+2)

