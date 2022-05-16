PATCH 0.22.05.16

Full Patch Log for 0.22.05.16

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Compost Bin Mechanics and UI updated - composable items (spoiled foods, watermelon, pumpkin and insects).

• Updated Research Bench UI.

• Fixed not being able to research stone gables on the research bench.

• When using Collect/TakeAll on Compost Bins, Solar Kilns and Training Racks this will now only move output items.

• Added underside meshes to Legacy Rocks.

• Fixed searchable quest items not working.

• Added New Item Roller Door.

• Fixed Explosives not being able to disable banners due to having no owner.

• Fixed lost and found not always allowing backpacks to be recalled after the 30 minutes timer.

• Fixed experience multiplier not working for the host of local games.

• Added New Item Cooking Oil - Distillery Corn = Cooking Oil.

• Added New Item Stir-Fry/Recipe.

• Added New Item Dumplings/Recipe.

• Fixed rain detection bug on cookers.

• Added Canned Corn/Recipe.

• Reworked item restrictions on item types.

• Added RCon command to teleport backpacks to owners.

• Simplified Chinese Localization Added.

New Roller Doors



Updated Compost Bin



Updated Research Bench



New items will be added to the Research Bench in upcoming updates to support firearms crafting.

Special thanks to 喵玛 (MEOW) for the Chinese Translations and Gokhan Kocaman-indiewords.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.