Hotfix 0.4.2

Hello everyone!

In 0.4.2, we are introducing a couple of Quality of Life changes for the Ancestral Legacy Tree and a a few bug fixes.

This update is mostly about fixing bugs.

Some are new, some are really old.

Quality of Life Improvements:

There is now a Search Function in the Ancestral Legacy Tree.

You can now zoom in / out of the Ancestral Legacy Tree.

BUGS:

Technical Issues:

Borderless Full Screen should be working properly again at startup.

Story:

Temppopotamus' Bastion should no longer drop a Necromanchovy Emblem.

Attributes:

Bravery 30 is now properly removed by ANY Critical Strike dealt by you or a source under your control.

The Fierce Huntress:

Wandering Arrow should no longer target enemies while you are in Bryan's Circle of Protection.

Immortal Arrow should now grant the proper amount of Instructions.

Heavy Explosive Projectile Auto Aim System should now aim with more accuracy.

Self Control should no longer be gained while being Delighted or Tormented.

Reapers:

Power Crystals from the Ancestral Legacy Reaper should no longer target enemies while you are in Bryan's Circle of Protection.

Reaper of Retaliating Foresight should now properly trigger at the correct range.

Sight of Vengeance now explicitly mentions a range of 3 yards in the tooltip.

Legendaries:

Fenren's Barrage Shot should no longer disable itself when you get back to the village.

Various:

Enshrining Ancestral Stones now only occur when releasing the mouse button. As a result, dragging the Ancestral Tree around should be smoother.

Friedrich should now always properly trigger its dialogue when you've unlocked him (and unlock additional features).

The Avenger Cataclysm should no longer trigger on Reaper of Necromancy's minions.

Chaos Breaches will now spawn enemies slightly faster (this is more Balance than a bug being fixed though).

Fixed a few typos.

Crashes:

The game should no longer crash while a minion under your control is attacking while you have Finesse and Free Membership equipped.

The game should no longer crash while a minion under your control is attacking while you have Fury

45 equipped.

That's about it for now.

I really wanted to fix more bugs for this patch but couldn't find the time this week.

Once we know this patch does not bring a gamebreaking issue, we'll move on to working on new content for a while.

Have a nice day everyone!