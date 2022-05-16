 Skip to content

CROWZ update for 16 May 2022

[Patch] Client Patch Notice

Build 8745610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We would like to inform you that a Client Patch will be proceeded on May 16, 07:20 (GMT+0) to fix an occurred conflict issue with 'Kaspersky' antivirus program.

Please be noted that on access to the game after the update, the patch will be reflected. If you are logged in, kindly restart the game and install the update for the patch contents to be reflected in the game.

■ Client Patch Notice

  • Patch Contents: Fixed a conflict issue with 'Kaspersky' antivirus program.

#CROWZ #PATCH #UPDATE

