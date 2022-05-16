Rise of the Earthbreakers: Hotfix2

Quality of Life Changes
+Added a new config setting: PreferredGameExperience. It can be:
-EGameExperience::PvPvE (default), the server encourages both pvp and pve activities
-EGameExperience::PvP The server encourages pvp activities
-EGameExperience::PvE The server encourages pve activities, and fellow players cannot be damaged unless they are dueling.
-This setting shows up in the server list when the servers are listed.
-While the server is flagged as PvE, ungrouped players will not apply intimidation towards one-another
-Added Experience Mode to Escape Menu as well
+Added a new unlockable emote for para. It can only be used while sitting down
-The sitting emote should be cancelled by pressing the rest key
+Right-clicking on any part of a character while on the Dinosaur Selection Screen navigates the camera to this the clicked spot and attaches to the creature (following its idle movements).
-You can reset the camera position by clicking the button for it, bottom-left of the customization screen.
+Added Thai as a supported language
Balance Changes
+Balance: Apato can no longer neck sweep while swimming
+Balance: Apato can now use its kick while swimming
+Balance: Increased Apato's neck sweep speed by 8%
+Balance: Ability power now drains 50% faster while carrying an Apato
+Balance: Reduced Apato's tail whip speed by 12.5%
Bug Fixes
+Fixed: Resurrecting creatures in certain cases no longer crashes the server. The assertion was turned into a log warning and also try to pull the data from "alive" entities when possible
+Fixed: Sai's Spiky Shield ability now properly refunds ability power when you're hit while it is active
+Fixed: Issues with mosa not lying flat on slopes or opening its jaw under certain circumstances
+Fixed: Water floating out of the floor during intense rain on Rival Shores near Forest Lake
+Fixed: Egg carcasses no longer show the carry icon, indicating they can be picked up
+Fixed: Disabled SM_Fern_04 from foliage placement tool usage. It has no proper material
+Fixed: Megaraptor no longer ignores injury damage when using its Evasive Maneuver ability if it is less than 100% injury
+Fixed: Skins from old versions are now rebuilt in the skin data directly. This will prevent broken apato skins from being loaded from and to save data
+Fixed: Broken apato skins that are currently on live will be granted a skin unlock and the skin will be rebuilt
-It is no longer possible to select broken saved skins and these will be rebuilt accordingly
+Fixed: Memory leak caused by the GC being soft (Titania optimization). Game will GC forcibly every ten minutes
+Fixed: Velo camera no longer gets into its butt when the character overlaps with certain collisions
+Fixed: 'Text Block' text showing on the Trials summary ui panel
Additional Language Support:
Links to download patchnotes for languages which are not supported by Steam's interface.
Afrikaans
Changed files in this update