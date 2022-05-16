Rise of the Earthbreakers: Hotfix2

Quality of Life Changes

+Added a new config setting: PreferredGameExperience. It can be:

-EGameExperience::PvPvE (default), the server encourages both pvp and pve activities

-EGameExperience::PvP The server encourages pvp activities

-EGameExperience::PvE The server encourages pve activities, and fellow players cannot be damaged unless they are dueling.

-This setting shows up in the server list when the servers are listed.

-While the server is flagged as PvE, ungrouped players will not apply intimidation towards one-another

-Added Experience Mode to Escape Menu as well

+Added a new unlockable emote for para. It can only be used while sitting down

-The sitting emote should be cancelled by pressing the rest key

+Right-clicking on any part of a character while on the Dinosaur Selection Screen navigates the camera to this the clicked spot and attaches to the creature (following its idle movements).

-You can reset the camera position by clicking the button for it, bottom-left of the customization screen.

+Added Thai as a supported language

Balance Changes

+Balance: Apato can no longer neck sweep while swimming

+Balance: Apato can now use its kick while swimming

+Balance: Increased Apato's neck sweep speed by 8%

+Balance: Ability power now drains 50% faster while carrying an Apato

+Balance: Reduced Apato's tail whip speed by 12.5%

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Resurrecting creatures in certain cases no longer crashes the server. The assertion was turned into a log warning and also try to pull the data from "alive" entities when possible

+Fixed: Sai's Spiky Shield ability now properly refunds ability power when you're hit while it is active

+Fixed: Issues with mosa not lying flat on slopes or opening its jaw under certain circumstances

+Fixed: Water floating out of the floor during intense rain on Rival Shores near Forest Lake

+Fixed: Egg carcasses no longer show the carry icon, indicating they can be picked up

+Fixed: Disabled SM_Fern_04 from foliage placement tool usage. It has no proper material

+Fixed: Megaraptor no longer ignores injury damage when using its Evasive Maneuver ability if it is less than 100% injury

+Fixed: Skins from old versions are now rebuilt in the skin data directly. This will prevent broken apato skins from being loaded from and to save data

+Fixed: Broken apato skins that are currently on live will be granted a skin unlock and the skin will be rebuilt

-It is no longer possible to select broken saved skins and these will be rebuilt accordingly

+Fixed: Memory leak caused by the GC being soft (Titania optimization). Game will GC forcibly every ten minutes

+Fixed: Velo camera no longer gets into its butt when the character overlaps with certain collisions

+Fixed: 'Text Block' text showing on the Trials summary ui panel

