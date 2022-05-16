Update 2.0



Hi Creatures! Thank you all for your continued support for Dead Event I never thought anyone would play my first game ever made as a indie dev so this is a dream come true. I look forward to bringing more content to the game. So looks I've fixed all past bugs... but with new content comes new bugs. I did find a new bug after finalizing the update.

When you go into a dungeon it takes a little bit to warp (the delay is looking for herd members to teleport too its not a bug)

The bug: When you enter the dungeon there's a loud noise 😦 and if you die in the dungeon DO NOT HIT RESPAWN. You will respawn in the dungeon where you died and it will bug out. You must click exit and go back in. Also the dungeon warps back to the main map seem to not work, it just warps forever, you have to press esc and hit exit to leave the dungeon. I will fix this next update no biggie. In the next update I will also raise the brightness at night again not to be so dark but the moon should bring light to the world. Ill also be adding key remapping to the settings and translating the game into other languages in the next coming updates along with more creatures, maps and content.

Core Game Changes:

Added a new graphic shader to the game to improve graphics, also added a outline around graphical edges to give the game a better unique feel.

Added more monsters wandering around the map and lowered the static spawns slightly to compensate.

Added more harvests around the map.

Added Training Dummy in town that provides EXP.

Added fps sync so that it matches the players monitor refresh rate to help with performance.

Added new Colony icon.

Added Dropdown resolution setting.

Adjusted shadows to increase performance.

Adjusted base attribute values of Fortitude Accuracy from 0.1 to 0.05 per point.

Adjusted base attribute values of Dexterity critical damage from 0.0004 to 0.0001 and Evasion from 0.1 to 0.05 per point.

Changed the tutorial guide text to be more relevant.

Adjusted day and night cycle to look and perform better also not so dark at night.

Reduced HP + Stam Leech Rates by 1/3.

Raised Herd limit from 10 to 25.

Removed attacking sound from aliens.

Removed a corrupted item from the database that was causing the server to crash.

Fixed sound sliders in settings, add new sound slider for Ambient sounds like weather.

Fixed some random UI issues.

Max level increased from 1000 to 32000 this is the last level change as the coding cant go higher than 32000.

Raised max Colony level to 32000.

Lowered the item loot lock from 10 seconds to 2 seconds but pvp loot is immediately.

Changed the item drop time from 15 seconds to 7 seconds to help server performance with item clutter.

Increased Gore growth EXP gain from 20000 to 25000.

Increased Vitality Attribute from 25 health to 250 per Attribute point.

Fixed some lighting settings for better performance.

Reworked stamina math hopefully this fixes the only bug we have right now were stamina doesn't deplete.

Moved UI and changed the colony, herd and trading invite to no longer block creatures from attacking while being invited.

Polished hotbar UI.

Creature Changes:

All creatures now have a 50% chance to make a auto attack sound this was to reduce noise spam. This change does not apply to Vespid creature, the Vespid auto attacks are silent as a perk to that creature class.

Changed Prowler Creature ability to turn into a mount "Nydis Wurm" from 6 seats to 4 seats, increased the base HP from 2000 to 10000 and made the passengers and driver inside while riding instead of showing on top.

Increased creature size gain and overall at max level.

Removed cooldown per level and reduced cooldown from 75 to 40 seconds on Serpenn skill "Wicked Strike".

Reworked Increased damage removed knockback/fly and renamed Haalk skill "Slam Jump" to "Slam" - Slam the ground dealing area damage and damage over time and slowing enemies while healing Haalk briefly.

Reworked Haalk passive "Demonic Scales" healing from 100 base and 50 to 500 base and 250 health per level and increased armor per level from 10 to 25 on all damage types.

Increased Haalk base health from 1000 to 2500 and health per level from 500 to 1000.

Adjusted hitbox on Snek.

Adjusted hitbox on Haalk.

Fixed a hitbox bug that made Clamper Crab invincible.

Fungus Creature Changes:

Increased cooldown of skill "Grow Beef Steak Mushroom" from 20 seconds to 60 seconds also changed it to summon amount from 2 to 1.

Changed Beef Steak Mushroom base stats from gaining 10000 hp per level to 5000 per level, reduced base armor from +50 pain to 5 per level and now gives the Fungus Summoner a buff that increases hp regen.

Reduced Enoki mushroom stack from 2 to 1.

Changed the math on "Release Spores" skill to not root the target anymore, now it does what it was intended to do, slow the target, at max level it does -1 movement speed and reduced the damage by half.

Adjusted Fungus Creature projectile to be higher.

Moved the damage location of "Shoot Seed" skill higher to prevent it from hitting the ground.

Reduced Fungus base values by half.

Reduced Shoot Seed damage by half and changed the damage type to toxic only.

Fixed collider issue and navigation with Enoki and Beef Steak Mushroom Summons.

New Items:

New world Item:

Alkazair's Crystalized Flame SUPER RARE 2% chance drop from any boss in the game and 1% chance from regular dungeon monsters.

Item donated on Patreon and created by one of our players Alkazair. If you would like to make your own item or support the game please join our Discord and support me on Patreon here: Click here to support me on Patreon *MERCH & PERKS!

When you wear the item it makes a flame effect below your creature:



New Major Content! Our first dungeon! Crystal Cave

New Dungeon Items:

Cursed Skull

Bear Spirit

Rage Rune (Titan Set)

Titans Will (Titan Set)

Strong Arm (Titan Set)

Titan Helm (Titan Set)

Titan Armor (Titan Set)

Tri Crystal Pack

Spiritual Skull

Dragon Knight Armor

Scientific Armor

Moonlight Dream

Ghost Fangs

New Goblin Trader Quest and Shop NPC by the dungeon portal in town that sells new creature specific weapon items for dungeon Trophies.

Dungeon Trophy Items: