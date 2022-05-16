English
[Beneath the Church]You can now interact with the sealed gate. You can open it if you have found the right key.
[Beneath the Church]The enemies will be less likely to spawn near where the story would happen.
[Beneath the Church]Two secret rooms are now accessible.
[Sins of the Father]Story continues. (Variable from 415 to 425)
[Sins of the Father]The story will be a bit different depending on whether Alicia is in your group.
New furniture: Iron Maiden. (It's sold by the Halloween vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel.)
[Beneath the Church]Added an Iron Maiden in one of the secret rooms.
It may not be a good idea to use this furniture. (I steal the idea about how it functions from Elona.)
简体中文
【教堂地下】你现在可以和这里那道被封锁的大门交互。如果你找到了正确的钥匙的话也可以将其打开。
【教堂地下】该区域的敌人现在有更大的概率不会出现在触发剧情的地点附近。
【教堂地下】两个秘密的房间现在可以进入。
【父辈的原罪】故事剧情继续。（变量从415到达了425）
【父辈的原罪】这段剧情根据艾丽西亚是否在队伍中会有细微差异。
新家具：铁处女。（阿德汉姆旅店二楼的万圣节商人那里出售。）
【教堂地下】在其中一个而秘密房间里加入了一个铁处女。
使用这种家具实际上并不是一个很好的主意。（用途是我从Elona那里抄的。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 May 2022
Update, Version 20220516
English
