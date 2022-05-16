Update v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8744680 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

It's been a while folks! We are back with another quick Burnit Quest update:

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could jump over the end of stage pyres with enough jump skill

Trophy on stage 6-3 wasn't working properly

Graphic fixes in stage 5-4 and 5-5

Adjusted issues with stage tracking on stage 6

I currently got a full-time job, but the updates will keep coming, thanks to everyone that has been playing and reporting these improvements!

By the way, check out Burnit Quest's official soundtrack made by our excellent friends from Silverpine Project: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/silverpineproject/burnit-quest-original-soundtrack

Gabe