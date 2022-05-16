Evochron Legacy SE Update 2.0318...

Version 2.0318 includes the following improvements:

Added faction affiliation for station and city modules to target status display.

Drop down menu added for available ship item category lists in hangar storage menu.

Added options to map VR controller buttons to energy bias control in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added options to map VR controller buttons to shield augment control in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added option to swap the strafe thruster and roll/yaw axis input controls between VR controllers in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added options to assign different axis inputs for roll, pitch, yaw, strafe, and inertial forward/reverse thrusters on VR controllers in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Expanded IDS scale up and down inputs to either joystick or throttle flight control mode in VR (existing mappings may need adjustment).

Added option to retain last axis input values from VR controllers when a flight mode is disengaged in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added options to map VR controller buttons to target nearest hostile ship and target ship in gunsight controls in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added options to set the flight control mode to listen to button input from for each button control option/set in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added ability to paste values from clipboard into nav console coordinates, command module name, and fuel entry fields with Control-V.

Added options to map touchpad/thumbstick axis inputs to button control options in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Added options to apply custom roll, pitch, and yaw alignment levels to VR controller orientation in the 'vrsetup.txt' file.

Asteroids in Federation quest (2) modified to show 'High' level of metal ore with new science ops reporting system.

Hovering over a carrier's docking pad inside the hangar will now automatically open the inventory console.

Planetary imaging objective updated to require a 'grid pattern' scanning course and pay increased by 20%.

Atmospheric burn effect now better aligns with ship movement direction and overall velocity factors.

Asteroids with trace levels of materials could display the type twice in science ops report, fixed.

Added support for right/left arrow, home, end, and delete keys to in-game multiplayer text chat.

Quest systems updated to account for changes since original quest scripts were written.

Visual beam effect added for mining probes on the surfaces of moons to match asteroids.

Production rate for deployable fuel stations increased by 400%.

Minor fixes and improvements.

Notes:

The faction affiliation for station and city modules is now displayed on the target status display. City modules are controlled when a station command module is built in the same sector, so they will display the controlling faction of the local station, if one is present. If no station command module is present, city modules will display 'IND' for independent.

Several new options are available for the VR controller system. You can now set custom axis input channels for each flight control and set the default input response when a controller is disengaged from a flight mode. During the course of working on these systems, additional button index details were explored and tested for Oculus Rift S devices. In addition to the lower values (some of which may overlap), these optional indexes can be used for additional dedicated button inputs:

Triggers - Button Index 33

Grips - Button Index 34

Thumbsticks - Button Index 32

Left X - Button Index 7

Right A - Button Index 7

These values can be used in place of existing values for any button input option in the 'vrsetup.txt' file. Due to expanding the IDS scale button option for both flight control modes, some existing configurations may need adjustment to ignore a controller you don't want to use for these controls. To do that, simply enter the number 99 for any button input control you don't want to map input to. This will direct the game to ignore input for those controls and only listen to values between -2 and 63, preventing any button duplication. You can also now specify which flight control mode to listen to input from for each button control (or set of buttons for a common control group, such as shield augment control). To retain compatibility with existing configurations, some button mappings (IDS On/Off, cannons, missiles, and afterburner) have been kept to their respective flight control modes to listen to input from. A revised 'vrsetup-bak.txt' file is included with the game in the '\media' folder with revised default and new lines as well as new instructions for reference.