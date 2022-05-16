Riftbound - Patch v1.0.1

It's been a fun week with the launch of Riftbound. A huge thank you to all players and everyone that has provided feedback. Your support and reviews have been amazing and we are really enjoying chatting to players in Discord (which you are more than welcome to join).

We have been keeping a close eye on things, including watching streams from content creators in the PvZ community such as ItsPforPea and Redhead Gaming (who have both been really supportive and friendly!). Watching their reactions and taking notes on everything we could improve has been a blast.

This first patch focuses on a few fixes (in particular the V-Sync and Frame setting not being applied), and also a minor balance change to the Rock Henge Challenge and those pesky summoners!

Reporting Bugs or Performance Issues

Things have been pretty smooth so far for most players, however if you do encounter any bugs or performance issues please do let us know - we aim to fix any issues that appear very quickly! You can join our Discord and let us know, or email support@riftbound.com.

Patch v1.0.1

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the frame rate cap and v-sync were being reset when a battle started

Fixed an issue with primary/secondary buttons not working as desired when using a left handed mouse

Fixed an issue where the map list would go be pushed left in widescreen resolutions

Balance

Level 11.2 (Rock Henge Challenge) - Slightly reduced the difficulty on Casual & Normal to give you more time to deal with summoners

What's Next?

We will be announcing some new free content and the roadmap for the game over the coming week, so stay tuned!

We are very active devs, so you are more than welcome to join our discord or leave your feedback on the Steam forum with anything you would love to see in the future of the game. This is just the beginning of very exciting times ahead!

Join discord here