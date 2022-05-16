Sunday Rivals Launch Day!

We've defeated the Early Access team and can finally hoist the long-awaited 'full release' trophy, Sunday Rivals hits 1.0 today! Check out this trailer and then I'm going to wax poetic about the game for a bit:

This release was all about tying up loose ends, but I did add one more fun thing on the way out: Taunting! Remember, showboating is all fun and games until the AI breaks one and shoves it in _your _face!

To make the game a little more familiar to new players coming from other sports games, I've made some changes to the default controls. Do us both a favor and check out the all-new 'How to Play' section before you hit the field to see the new layout (original one is now called 'classic'). And who knows, maybe you'll learn something new about the game too?

Lastly, music! Actual Sunday Rivals menu music!

Now before I dump a list of patch notes on you, I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who tried out the game in early access, yall stuck with it during that barebones first summer, playing your games in front of an empty stadium with only a promise that one day there'd be a real game in front of you. I hope you've enjoyed this 2.5 year long journey as much as I have and that this game continues to entertain you for years to come!









This definitely isn't an ending, I think this game has a bright future and I still have more in the tank to put into it. While I won't be working on Sunday Rivals 100% of the time anymore, it will continue to simmer and I will continue to stir.

So let's get out there and have some 1.0 fun! Maybe do a flip into the endzone on your way there? Your choice, I'm probably not your dad.

As always, thanks for playing!

GAMEPLAY

Updated default button mapping, made prior mapping available as 'classic'

Added controls for run and dive taunting while carrying the ball

Added a detailed rating and role description for controlled player while in pass/defensive preview mode

Holding down a receiver's pass button will toggle to their detail in preview modes

Adjusted position of player names and OVR in preview modes

Pass spiral tightness now directly correlates to the quality of the throw

Improved variability of fumbles during a game

Improved support blocker's positioning as they run in front of the ball carrier

Improved animation for protect power running

Adjusted AI logic to more frequently kick a field goal in closing seconds of a game if the result will lead to a tie or win

Adjusted AI logic to more appropriately use their timeouts on defense

AI timeouts called in 'Watch Mode' games are now visible in the UI

Updated RB blocking on 'Jailbreak' play

MUSIC

Added 5 music tracks to the frontend

Added 7 stadium music tracks

SEASON MODE

Added playbook selection option between Season Mode games

FRONTEND

Added a fully illustrated and updated How to Play section

Added option to set controller button display and layout directly in the How to Play section

Updated and reorganized settings menu with support for additional audio, control, and gameplay settings

Added interactive player 'role' description while adjusting a player's ratings

Updated scouting reports to use full range of data available to them

Added multiple tooltips to menu options

Added NUX for 'How to Play' section

Adjusted loading sequence to account for larger files at startup

Adjusted loading sequence for new players

Removed deprecated 'budget' slider

BUGS