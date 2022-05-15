 Skip to content

Action! - Gameplay Recording and Streaming update for 15 May 2022

Action! 4.28.0 with critical fix for YouTube API is ready.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

We had some big problems with our YouTube app (which is used by the Account Manager).
Someone used our API Client to spam YouTube with videos and streams.
The total daily quota (we got from Google) was used in just one hour...
This has been fixed by resetting our app credentials and now everything should work as in the past.
Please forgive us for this inconvenience.

This update also fixes problems with AMD drivers from May 10th and adds Thai translation.

Mirillis Team

