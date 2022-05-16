V1.0.0 - Full Access

Summary
It's the end of Early Access.
Achievements: added 30 of them.
Upgrades: 4 new upgrades
Other: Changes to levels, enemies, UI, sounds. A few new options.
Levels
Changes
Vertical: Removed one Laser Slicer near red key. Changed some enemies in red area and encounter (encounter now has a Homer and some Divebombs, instead of Laser Bruisers).
Glass: Minor enemy changes, updated blue area a bit and added more windows
Training: Moved blue key to other side of room
Descent: added a power-up to last encounter area
Lava Labyrinth: moved red door higher, making it safer to pass through. Changed a one-sided wall to basic hidden door.
Preview: Added a little space to the blue encounter area, minor other changes
Training, Redball, Explosive: Added some resource and tech
pickups
Explosive: hidden doors no longer require keys
Tech point pickups
Cryptic, Training: Added a couple of lockdown doors to paths which were accidentally left open during encounters.
Mainframe: Added some tech pickups. The entry path to boss area now stays closed after boss is defeated (so enemies from the start area can't attack player if they were skipped). Different music now plays after defeating boss. Also music changes to a low hum while systems are offline
Sandbox updates
Added a large room with a group of enemies near its center, a couple of moving enemies and some respawning ammo pickups.
Mission briefing texts
Added intro texts for levels which didn't have any: Freezer, Preview, Beaming
Props
Key holder props are now colored to match their key. Also added some colored effects to them.
Secret doors
New implementation for one-sided secret doors. Changed one regular hidden door to those secret doors in 2 levels.
Added a new type of tricky door to secret paths in 4 levels.
Enemies
New aggro sound for: Divebomb, Homer, Laser Bruiser & Bigshot, Turrets
Increased volume of enemy death and aggro sounds
Lockdown doors now block enemy navigation, which may or may not have a small effect in some situations.
Homer: attack wind-up and launch visual effects adjusted.
Ice Destroyer: tech loot increased 75->90
Plasmadive: tech loot increased 5->10
Plasma Destroyer: now drops more resource pickups (similar to the amount from other Destroyers)
Bosses
Cybernoodle, Hot Hatter: health increased by about 9%
New aggro sounds for bosses
Updated encounter messages for some bosses
All boss names are now fully capitalized
Map scan
Closed doors, windows and energy walls now block the map scan, so it is easier to see the paths you can actually use.
Weapons
Chainsaw: Added crosshair which initially indicates the lock-on angle, and then angle for lock-down break. Maximum angle before lock-on breaks reduced from 30 to 20 degrees (note: lock-on angle is 10). Volume of the base channel sound up.
Chain Lightning: ammo cost increased 12->14
Assault Laser: hit sound changed
Nova Bomb: explosion volume and light up
New upgrades
Shield Leech: Gain 5 shield per 300 damage dealt
Ammo Leech: Gain 3 ammo per 300 damage dealt
Volatile Bots: Every enemy explodes when destroyed, causing 15 damage in a small area. (Player takes reduced damage from the explosions)
One-Hit Wonder: +30% fire rate for all weapons, +30% ammo gains, +30 max ammo, -99% max shields. Have fun.
Tech level rewards
Tech level max increased to 40. New rewards include the 4 added upgrades, also some late shield and ammo upgrades were split from 10 to 2x5. Several rewards were also moved to different levels.
Loadout customization and weapon switch are now disabled while at tech level 0. They become unlocked as an additional reward on reaching tech level 1 (so usually after completing the first mission)
Sounds
Modified sound rolloff to be more sensible, basically effect sounds at range are louder. Increased max simultaneous sounds from 32 to 64 which should solve some sound issues (e.g. when firing Assault Laser and Gatling simultaneously)
Up volume of player damage taking sound. Bigger increase for lower damage amounts.
Increased velocity threshold for wall collision sound/effects, slightly reduced volume at lower velocity.
Difficulty
Added one more difficulty step called "Easy", placed between "Casual" and "Normal"
Casual is slightly easier than before, while Easy is more difficult than Casual was previously.
Hard/Insane: adjusted enemy attack delay after aggroing to be slightly closer to Normal difficulty.
Options
Added option to show ammo as "shots left/current ammo" instead of "current ammo/ammo cost".
Added option to show ammo near crosshair as shots left instead of current ammo
Added option for framerate cap (values: 30/60/90/120/999)
Compass Orb option: changed to a 2-color wireframe ball, with blue/teal upper half and orange lower half. It is now also visible in the map display mode
Save slots
Added 2 more save slots for a total of 4.
Achievements
Added 30 achievements
UI
Updated desktop shortcut icon
New menu slider and toggle visuals
Added sounds to some menu buttons which didn't have them yet.
New sounds to slider and toggle changes.
Main menu
Background is now a map scanning view with scan pings starting from varying locations, instead of a generic scrolling space background.
New game button now starts new game immediately instead of through a difficulty select section. If save data exists, a confirmation box is now shown first to prevent accidentally overwriting current save slot data.
Mission select screen
Visuals updated. Tech level and current tech points are now shown there, also added statistics for number of enemies killed and pickups looted.
Credits
Credit texts updated a bit. Also changed end credits to have map scanning happening in background, similar to the new main menu.
New game intro
Changed music and background visuals
Small changes to intro text and other
Bugfixes
Fixed issue where Chainsaw channel sound continued playing if pause menu was activated while holding the fire button
Pickups from boxes now correctly play a sound if trying to loot them while at full resources. Also they can no longer be pushed around
Fixed minor visual glitch when starting new game.
Fixed minor issue where weapon switch sound played on new game start, level load and such
Fixed several key holder props which were placed the wrong way
Fixed a couple of frame drop issues
Overload: Fixed issue with Reactor enemy hitbox
Training: fixed frame drop issue with train spawning
