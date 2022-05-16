V1.0.0 - Full Access

Share · View all patches · Build 8744001 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 11:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Summary

It's the end of Early Access.

Achievements: added 30 of them.

Upgrades: 4 new upgrades

Other: Changes to levels, enemies, UI, sounds. A few new options.

Levels

Changes

Vertical: Removed one Laser Slicer near red key. Changed some enemies in red area and encounter (encounter now has a Homer and some Divebombs, instead of Laser Bruisers).

Glass: Minor enemy changes, updated blue area a bit and added more windows

Training: Moved blue key to other side of room

Descent: added a power-up to last encounter area

Lava Labyrinth: moved red door higher, making it safer to pass through. Changed a one-sided wall to basic hidden door.

Preview: Added a little space to the blue encounter area, minor other changes

Training, Redball, Explosive: Added some resource and tech

pickups

Explosive: hidden doors no longer require keys

Tech point pickups

Cryptic, Training: Added a couple of lockdown doors to paths which were accidentally left open during encounters.

Mainframe: Added some tech pickups. The entry path to boss area now stays closed after boss is defeated (so enemies from the start area can't attack player if they were skipped). Different music now plays after defeating boss. Also music changes to a low hum while systems are offline

Added a large room with a group of enemies near its center, a couple of moving enemies and some respawning ammo pickups.

Mission briefing texts

Added intro texts for levels which didn't have any: Freezer, Preview, Beaming

Props

Key holder props are now colored to match their key. Also added some colored effects to them.

Secret doors

New implementation for one-sided secret doors. Changed one regular hidden door to those secret doors in 2 levels.

Added a new type of tricky door to secret paths in 4 levels.

Enemies

New aggro sound for: Divebomb, Homer, Laser Bruiser & Bigshot, Turrets

Increased volume of enemy death and aggro sounds

Lockdown doors now block enemy navigation, which may or may not have a small effect in some situations.

Homer: attack wind-up and launch visual effects adjusted.

Ice Destroyer: tech loot increased 75->90

Plasmadive: tech loot increased 5->10

Plasma Destroyer: now drops more resource pickups (similar to the amount from other Destroyers)

Bosses

Cybernoodle, Hot Hatter: health increased by about 9%

New aggro sounds for bosses

Updated encounter messages for some bosses

All boss names are now fully capitalized

Map scan

Closed doors, windows and energy walls now block the map scan, so it is easier to see the paths you can actually use.

Weapons

Chainsaw: Added crosshair which initially indicates the lock-on angle, and then angle for lock-down break. Maximum angle before lock-on breaks reduced from 30 to 20 degrees (note: lock-on angle is 10). Volume of the base channel sound up.

Chain Lightning: ammo cost increased 12->14

Assault Laser: hit sound changed

Nova Bomb: explosion volume and light up

New upgrades

Shield Leech: Gain 5 shield per 300 damage dealt

Ammo Leech: Gain 3 ammo per 300 damage dealt

Volatile Bots: Every enemy explodes when destroyed, causing 15 damage in a small area. (Player takes reduced damage from the explosions)

One-Hit Wonder: +30% fire rate for all weapons, +30% ammo gains, +30 max ammo, -99% max shields. Have fun.

Tech level rewards

Tech level max increased to 40. New rewards include the 4 added upgrades, also some late shield and ammo upgrades were split from 10 to 2x5. Several rewards were also moved to different levels.

Loadout customization and weapon switch are now disabled while at tech level 0. They become unlocked as an additional reward on reaching tech level 1 (so usually after completing the first mission)

Sounds

Modified sound rolloff to be more sensible, basically effect sounds at range are louder. Increased max simultaneous sounds from 32 to 64 which should solve some sound issues (e.g. when firing Assault Laser and Gatling simultaneously)

Up volume of player damage taking sound. Bigger increase for lower damage amounts.

Increased velocity threshold for wall collision sound/effects, slightly reduced volume at lower velocity.

Difficulty

Added one more difficulty step called "Easy", placed between "Casual" and "Normal"

Casual is slightly easier than before, while Easy is more difficult than Casual was previously.

Hard/Insane: adjusted enemy attack delay after aggroing to be slightly closer to Normal difficulty.

Options

Added option to show ammo as "shots left/current ammo" instead of "current ammo/ammo cost".

Added option to show ammo near crosshair as shots left instead of current ammo

Added option for framerate cap (values: 30/60/90/120/999)

Compass Orb option: changed to a 2-color wireframe ball, with blue/teal upper half and orange lower half. It is now also visible in the map display mode

Save slots

Added 2 more save slots for a total of 4.

Achievements

Added 30 achievements

UI

Updated desktop shortcut icon

New menu slider and toggle visuals

Added sounds to some menu buttons which didn't have them yet.

New sounds to slider and toggle changes.

Main menu

Background is now a map scanning view with scan pings starting from varying locations, instead of a generic scrolling space background.

New game button now starts new game immediately instead of through a difficulty select section. If save data exists, a confirmation box is now shown first to prevent accidentally overwriting current save slot data.

Mission select screen

Visuals updated. Tech level and current tech points are now shown there, also added statistics for number of enemies killed and pickups looted.

Credits

Credit texts updated a bit. Also changed end credits to have map scanning happening in background, similar to the new main menu.

New game intro

Changed music and background visuals

Small changes to intro text and other

Bugfixes

Fixed issue where Chainsaw channel sound continued playing if pause menu was activated while holding the fire button

Pickups from boxes now correctly play a sound if trying to loot them while at full resources. Also they can no longer be pushed around

Fixed minor visual glitch when starting new game.

Fixed minor issue where weapon switch sound played on new game start, level load and such

Fixed several key holder props which were placed the wrong way

Fixed a couple of frame drop issues

Overload: Fixed issue with Reactor enemy hitbox

Training: fixed frame drop issue with train spawning