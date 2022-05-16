Toy Soldiers HD 2.1.0 Patch

Online Play
· Fixed issues with match making and online sign in status so the player is recognized as online and able to play online match.
· Fixed random crash attempting to join Quick Match and Private Match play.
· Fixed issues with leaderboard stats properly updating.
· Fixed game desync issues.
· Improved Tank and Airplane handling and control.
Radom crashes
· Fixed random crashes reported.
Save Data
· Fixed issue with progress sometimes being lost after playing split screen mode.
Tsar Tank Boss
· Fixed issue where the level ends once the boss appears.
Double Turrets
· Fixed issues here the player can sometimes place more than one turret on a placement location.
Level Completion - Back Button
· Fixed issue with being to exit to the main menu from the end of level results screen. Back button function s and player can back up and/or continue.
Expansion Level Progress
· Fixed issue with campaign progression sometimes not being able to properly access new expansion levels added to the campaign.
Achievements and Golden Cubes
· Fixed issue with all Achievements and Golden Cubes being achieved and collected.
PC Frame Rate
· PC frame rate running at 60 fps for both campaign and multi-player.
General Improvements
· Aiming/Bullet trajectories and targeting reticle behavior
· Camera movement in game movement and use
· Turret user control improvement pass
· Turret selecting/de-selecting
· Turret tracking and movement
· Adjustments made to improve in-game level raking and scoring
· Vehicle respawn restored in most levels/places.
· Improved post effects and lighting
· UI Fixes/Polish
o Redid level camera fly ins
o Polish pass on LEVEL SELECT MENU
o Polish pass on Victory Screen
o Polish pass on Surrender Screen
o Polish pass on Stat Screen layout
o Adjusted layouts and Increased font sizes in many places for readability
