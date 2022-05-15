Another new map, brick and roadmap updates

The new map takes place in the hangers and follows the asteroid field map from the previous update. Looks like you may have missed a few bricks the first time around. Don't feel too bad, these bricks are very shy and hide when they think they are in danger. Perhaps the programmable matter experiment was more successful than originally thought.

Now for the roadmap updates.

We have one more map planned for the main portion of the game. This will give you 20 maps to clear without losing the orb to obtain "Professional Cleaner" status. Following the completion of the main 20 maps, we are planning to have a bonus map unlocked. The only thing we want to say about the bonus map right now is that it will be geared towards getting new high scores on the leaderboard and will be unlocked by completing all the maps.

Once these last two maps are completed, we will be working on polishing the game for final release. We have updated our early access store page to reflect the removal of multiplayer as a stretch goal. We do think this would be fun and may look at it in the future. However, it is unlikely to come in this version of the game for both technical and game design reasons.

We have left the level builder as a stretch goal. However, it is likely that should we hit this goal, it will come as a post launch update (for free).

Thats all for now,

Have fun!