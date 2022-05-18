Rescue Truck Update Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8743935 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

We have a surprise small update for you all, which adds a rescue truck for the fire department, the ability to use the deck gun on the fire engine, and water level indicator lights for fire trucks.

New

Rescue truck for fire department

Deck gun on fire engine is now usable

Water level indicator lights on fire trucks

Fixes

Player fire damage updated

Stats counter for completed fire and rescue missions

Hose didn't despawn when player died or teleported

Connecting a supply hose to both ends of the same truck created am infinite water supply

Gas station fire locations updated

Suburbs house fire updated to spread between floors

Fire could reignite after mission was completed

Player could die in a loop after random revive or heal

Tow truck missing in vehicle menu

Vehicle lights configuration could break when players clicked on Save and Exit while lights were still loading on preview vehicle

All game textures optimized

Tow tutorial pop up removed on rescue truck

Keep an eye out for more news as we approach the June update: