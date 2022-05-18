Rescue Truck Update Out Now!

Hey all!
We have a surprise small update for you all, which adds a rescue truck for the fire department, the ability to use the deck gun on the fire engine, and water level indicator lights for fire trucks.
New
- Rescue truck for fire department
- Deck gun on fire engine is now usable
- Water level indicator lights on fire trucks
Fixes
- Player fire damage updated
- Stats counter for completed fire and rescue missions
- Hose didn't despawn when player died or teleported
- Connecting a supply hose to both ends of the same truck created am infinite water supply
- Gas station fire locations updated
- Suburbs house fire updated to spread between floors
- Fire could reignite after mission was completed
- Player could die in a loop after random revive or heal
- Tow truck missing in vehicle menu
- Vehicle lights configuration could break when players clicked on Save and Exit while lights were still loading on preview vehicle
- All game textures optimized
- Tow tutorial pop up removed on rescue truck
Keep an eye out for more news as we approach the June update:
