Flashing Lights update for 18 May 2022

Rescue Truck Update Out Now!

Hey all!

We have a surprise small update for you all, which adds a rescue truck for the fire department, the ability to use the deck gun on the fire engine, and water level indicator lights for fire trucks.

New

  • Rescue truck for fire department
  • Deck gun on fire engine is now usable
  • Water level indicator lights on fire trucks

Fixes

  • Player fire damage updated
  • Stats counter for completed fire and rescue missions
  • Hose didn't despawn when player died or teleported
  • Connecting a supply hose to both ends of the same truck created am infinite water supply
  • Gas station fire locations updated
  • Suburbs house fire updated to spread between floors
  • Fire could reignite after mission was completed
  • Player could die in a loop after random revive or heal
  • Tow truck missing in vehicle menu
  • Vehicle lights configuration could break when players clicked on Save and Exit while lights were still loading on preview vehicle
  • All game textures optimized
  • Tow tutorial pop up removed on rescue truck

Keep an eye out for more news as we approach the June update:

