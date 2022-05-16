1.4 Update + May Tournament Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8743805 · Last edited 16 May 2022 – 15:26:07 UTC by Wendy

What's up everyone!

Are you feeling the summer heat already?

We certainly are as we're preparing for our vacations 🏖️

But not before giving you guys another update!



AND what better way to celebrate all the improvements to EndCycle VS since launch than with a grand tournament!

EndCycle VS 1.4 is here!

We've listened to your feedback and spiced up Adventure Mode quite a bit with new events and better ways to improve your roguelike experience!

+ New Mini-boss event that allows you to fight noises and obtain powerful passive-skills as rewards!

+ Noise Leak events where Noises will ambush you in groups!

+ Mysterious tablets can be found all over Anikka now...

+ New dialogues when playing as Yven

+ Made it possible to rearrange VOCs!

+ Noise battles drop specific VOCs now that are indicated by their coloring on the map

+ Noise battles drop element VOCs dependent on their own element.

+ Punks / Agents will now randomly attack or befriend independents instead of being passive towards them

We still have quite a few ideas for Adventure Mode that you'll see soon but for now we hope you'll enjoy this much improved roguelike experience!

Now for some balancing changes:

Balanced campaign star rating to be more forgiving

Fixed requirements to obtain 5 stars on a lot of campaign missions

Stacking Tempo/Impact style with pre-existing buffs now increases duration instead of intensity

Berserk / Meek no longer affect crush power

Characters:

Tankitty: Fixed passive firing off shots when not getting damage and fixed them changing panels

Farmadile: Fixed Ultra not hitting correct amount of times

Yven: Fixed invulnerability exploit when misplacing Crystal

VOCs:

Lv1 IceCrawl: Increased speed debuff duration to default, Power 110 -> 130, Crush 10% -> 13%

Lv2 Swap: Extended invinicibility period

Lv2 FrostBack: Spawned IceCube is now treated as full-fledged IceCube and is not broken on fall

Lv2 Caffeine: Increased speed buff duration to default

Lv4 Generator: Made HP visible, Power 120 -> 110, Crush 16% -> 14%, Max hits 6 -> 4

Lv4 Gigantree: Shows remaining health

Styles:

Lv0 Infuse: Reworked to now grant Berserk to user in exchange for health

Lv0 Mindgame: Fixed panels getting changed through cursor with certain attacks

4 updates in less than 4 weeks, heck yeah!

And we'll keep on pushing them out especially since...

WE'RE HAVING ANOTHER TOURNAMENT ON MAY 29TH 4PM GMT

This is YOUR opportunity to become our next Voxel Champ!

To register for the tournament and get a quick run-down click here

We will be streaming the entire tournament as always over on our Twitch channel which you'll find here

For the best tournament experience and to find sparring-buddies come and join our Discord [right here!](discord.gg/zS33UCb)

Our current Voxel Champ is LDDestroyer!

Let's have a quick look-back at our launch tournament!

Here are the final blows:

With a perfect win LD takes down the previous Voxel Champ and claims the title for himself!

You can view the entire winner-table here: https://challonge.com/de/fn2znfxx/standings

We've uploaded the entire tournament to YouTube for your viewing pleasure (shout-out to Discord user Aerce for saving the entire video from vanishing!):





That's it for now!

Thank you all for your support please let us know how you're enjoying this update!

And please leave ideas,suggestions and any other kind of feedback so we can keep improving EndCycle VS!



Love,

Daniel and Gal