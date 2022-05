Share · View all patches · Build 8743624 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 19:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers! Here is what changed:

New button to invert Y axis of the camera in the configuration menu.

New sliders to change the volume of the music & sound.

New healthbar that allows other players online to see your HP.

Added the possibility to show other players online your position when you open your map.

Adjustments have been made to the skills glide and teleport.

If you experience any problem playing Lunaela, please report it in the community forum post.