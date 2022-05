Share · View all patches · Build 8743576 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 19:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys,

this weekend we worked very hard to fix and add some of your demands!

In this build, you are able to fly 5 times faster than before! But it consumes energy that needs to be recharged!

There are some recharging stations around the map, it shouldn't be hard to find them using the ship's GPS.

Stop for a few seconds and you will have a dramatic increase in ship speed!

Hope you guys enjoy that update!

Have a nice week and a nice flight!