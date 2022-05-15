Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.36

Hello everyone! Here's a big update for KotC 2. It's mainly a bug-fixing update, but there are new features too.

The new features include a tooltip informing you about the number of possible targets in range whenever you mouse over a spell icon, and a new shortcut key (Left Shift) to buy five items from any NPC in one go.

In the Module Editor, you can now create party-defeated scripts for any encounter where the story continues after the player is defeated in combat. This can be used when the party is split (see the duel with Jorad for instance) or for any scenario where the party members are captured rather than killed at the end of the fight.

Here is the complete list of changes in version 1.36:

When selecting spells during level-up, the tooltip and colour information indicating whether you have a scroll of a given spell will now take into account any scrolls placed inside containers .

. The level-up Hit Point roll will now be saved when you close a character's level-up window and then reopen it.

will now be saved when you close a character's level-up window and then reopen it. When opening a treasure chest on the map, or some other container on the map, if the container is empty, the displayed label will include ' (Empty) '. For example: << Crate (Empty) >>.

'. For example: << Crate (Empty) >>. When mousing over spells in the Character Sheet or in the spell quickbar, for most spells the tooltip will now let you know how many targets are within range of your spell .

. In the Inventory Screen, picking up an item from the floor or from some container on the map will no longer close your inventory's bag slots. Also, buying an item from someone will no longer close your bag slots.

When trading with someone, you can now buy five items in one go using the Left Shift key. Either push Left Click and click on the item you want to buy, or mouse over the item you want to buy and push Left Shift + B. Also added a mention of this shortcut key in the help system.

using the Left Shift key. Either push Left Click and click on the item you want to buy, or mouse over the item you want to buy and push Left Shift + B. Also added a mention of this shortcut key in the help system. Losing the match against Jorad the Barbarian will not result in losing the game, if you have at least one surviving party member. Also, in the Module Editor you can now set a script that will control what happens after the party loses a battle.

will not result in losing the game, if you have at least one surviving party member. Also, in the Module Editor you can now set a script that will control what happens after the party loses a battle. During combat, when mousing over a creature, the initiative list will automatically scroll to that creature so you can more easily see the creature's position in the initiative list.

will automatically scroll to that creature so you can more easily see the creature's position in the initiative list. The game will now hide the square grid when displaying spell animations.

Fixed a source of crashes when the party is split into two groups, if you have inactive recruited companions. Also, when the party is split or exploring special areas (sweltering, freezing or underwater areas), you won't be able to activate or deactivate characters in the Formation Screen.

Fixed a source of crashes in combat.

Fixed a couple of Steam/GOG achievements that would not trigger (Shadow Expert and Shadow Master).

that would not trigger (Shadow Expert and Shadow Master). Improved the display of the expected effect of Break Enchantment and Greater Break Enchantment on characters and monsters.

and on characters and monsters. Fixed a bug when casting a single-target damage spell on a grappling target .

. Fixed the display of energy vulnerabilities in the Inventory Screen.

in the Inventory Screen. Fixed a bug with the 50% energy vulnerability of Wizards who have completed the Wizard transformation.

Fixed a bug with the 50% electricity resistance of Wizards with the Meril transformation.

Fixed a bug with the AI when it's using the Bull Rush (Slide) action.

action. Fixed a bug with the duration of the Nauseated conditions obtained from Stinking Cloud.

conditions obtained from Stinking Cloud. Fixed a bug with characters getting the Entangled condition even though they have been Swallowed Whole.

Fixed an AI issue with Grapple / Swallow Whole not being used as often as it should be according to AI settings and feats.

not being used as often as it should be according to AI settings and feats. Fixed a problem with the AI using potions of Greater Restoration and similar spells.

Fixed an instance where the game would suggest a five-foot step + attack but the five-foot step would lead to a square from which the character couldn't attack the enemy.

but the five-foot step would lead to a square from which the character couldn't attack the enemy. The spell quickbar will now remove spells you no longer have because you've used the Respec option to change your spell selection.

will now remove spells you no longer have because you've used the Respec option to change your spell selection. Fixed a problem with player characters and monsters being able to take an action immediately after receiving the Quicksand condition.

condition. Fixed a problem with the damage dealt by the Vorpal weapon enchantment.

weapon enchantment. Fixed a problem with the display of the expected critical-hit damage on monsters with some Damage Reduction.

on monsters with some Damage Reduction. Fixed a problem with the display of psionic powers in the spell quickbar, and other issues with the quickbar.

Fixed several issues with the display of the ranged-attack arrow path.

Fixed a problem with the display of threat areas when the party leader has received the Dominated or Controlled condition.

when the party leader has received the Dominated or Controlled condition. Fixed a display problem during combat when right clicking on a spell or SLA in the 'Activate Special' menu to open the help, and then closing the help window.

Fixed a bug with Death Throes and other spells when they inflict more than 30 damage dice.

When you resolve the Phantom Staircase puzzle, the Mysterious Scroll will now be removed from your inventory.

will now be removed from your inventory. Fixed Asharzaelle's missing Fear immunity as a Paladin with an Aura of Courage.

as a Paladin with an Aura of Courage. Fixed problems with the Vanishing Sword quest when the party returns to the inn.

when the party returns to the inn. Fixed a problem when duplicating the Tome of the Dead .

. Fixed a problem with the treasure chest of the Lizardmen near the Coven of the Four Crones.

Fixed a dialogue when leaving the Soul Sucker Death Snare.

Fixed a problem in the help entry for the Death Knight Life Drain power.

power. Corrected the alignment of Dargil the Dwarf in Chapter 4.

Fixed a broken link in the description of Psionic Fog.

Improved the description of the spell Mass True Strike .

. Fixed an issue in the help entry for the feat Combat Reflexes .

. Fixed an issue with the spell Mass Blur .

. Improved the descriptions of the feats White Wizard Improved Widen, Red Wizard Improved Empower, Red Wizard Improved Maximise, Green Wizard Improved Widen and Blue Wizard Improved Widen to clarify that you still need to have the corresponding metamagic feat in order to receive the benefit.

Fixed a bug in the macOS version in the game options for skipping the animation of Scorching Ray and Produce Flame.

Thank You, Valiant Knights And Wise Wizards of the Realm! Enjoy! :-)