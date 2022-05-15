May Midmonth Update

Hi everyone, Carnage Cross has made progress on your feedback for gameplay! Some of the more notable changes are included below and I hope you enjoy the improvements as more story chapters and maps are in development. Thank you so much taking the time to improve this project.
Carnage Cross Changes:
- Aim assist now consistently targets the closest enemies within range.
- Modified the presentation of the Battle Mode select screen.
- Modifying the sound system for all elements.
- Altered the mass of vehicles to make them heavier.
- Steering torque has been modified for Dio and Trax.
- Added a 'steering sensitivity' option in the controls menu
- Small tutorial added for new players
- Small level changes have been made.
The hope is to release another update this month, so I hope you stay tuned for more news soon!
Changed files in this update