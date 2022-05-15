May Midmonth Update

Hi everyone, Carnage Cross has made progress on your feedback for gameplay! Some of the more notable changes are included below and I hope you enjoy the improvements as more story chapters and maps are in development. Thank you so much taking the time to improve this project.

Carnage Cross Changes:

Aim assist now consistently targets the closest enemies within range.

Modified the presentation of the Battle Mode select screen.

Modifying the sound system for all elements.

Altered the mass of vehicles to make them heavier.

Steering torque has been modified for Dio and Trax.

Added a 'steering sensitivity' option in the controls menu

Small tutorial added for new players

Small level changes have been made.

The hope is to release another update this month, so I hope you stay tuned for more news soon!