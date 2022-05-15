Added Power dails + Fixes + Loco tweeks

Added Power use Dial to F40-GP38-SD70-SD40 (shows how much power is being used by the traction motors)

Lowered power of F40-GP38-SD70-SD40 but increased traction again.

HowTo menu re-added to the game (got lost in the UI update a while ago)

Changed some UI scales to work better on Resolutions less than 1080p

(UI was changed in last patch to work better with more than 1080p and that made smaller screens worse,still wip)

Fixed when MMB rotating on some objects (this is actualy fixed now i didnt forget somthing)