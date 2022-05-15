 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 15 May 2022

Added Power dails + Fixes + Loco tweeks

Share · View all patches · Build 8743494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Power use Dial to F40-GP38-SD70-SD40 (shows how much power is being used by the traction motors)
Lowered power of F40-GP38-SD70-SD40 but increased traction again.
HowTo menu re-added to the game (got lost in the UI update a while ago)

Changed some UI scales to work better on Resolutions less than 1080p
(UI was changed in last patch to work better with more than 1080p and that made smaller screens worse,still wip)
Fixed when MMB rotating on some objects (this is actualy fixed now i didnt forget somthing)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.