Legend Bowl - Patch (May 15, 2022)

We've been play testing the game a bunch lately and noted a bunch of items we wanted to address to fix some issues and polish the game even further. The game is playing nicely and these changes just bump it up to an even higher level!

We hope you enjoy these updates as much as we do! Now let's go out and play some football!

Attempt to fix issue where players don't line up correctly or just stop during the huddle break to line sequence.

Attempt to fix issue where game gets stuck during a kickoff sequence.

Attempt to fix issue where hitting a player immediately after a catch can result in said player simply becoming disabled while staying on his feet.

Ball bouncing and deflection sound effects updated to remove any harsh sounds.

Sacks should stop the ball from being thrown now.

Fixed issue where free agency teams would get skipped over.

Fumble frequency bumped down slightly for AI ball carriers.

Fixed issue where user would be set to control bench player.

Injury related auto depth chart logic updated to only "resort" that position's depth charts.

Fixed issue where injury auto depth charts were not correctly being sorted pre game and for returners during a match.

Fixed issue where random weather wouldn't change in between matches.

Fan Density setting expanded to include more options to fine tune the number of fans you see during a match.

Fixes issue where fan density would not remove the correct amount fans based on the fan density setting in the north section of the field.

Fixed UI issue where percentage signs were not displaying for percentage based setting options.

Kicking meter now get destroyed after calling timeouts.

Fixed bug where game would crash when viewing the player card for a star player during a match.

Fixed player stat message text color issue.

Player ratings across depth chart, player stats, and player card reworked both inside and outside of matches to show more accurate data.

Removed INJ column from player card, so it only shows raw player ratings without any changes due to morale or injury values.

Blocking animations no longer show jersey numbers when facing east or west.

Gamepad rumble extending after play dead should no longer happen.

Stars now set to player overall of 95 or greater GOLD, 90 or greater SILVER, and 85 or greater BRONZE.

Steam Deck compatibility fixes.

Patch notes link updated.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

