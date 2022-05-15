New Alpha 0.13 - ChangeLog

On May 15, 2022, a new version of Alpha 0.13 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of new home and prologue music, and the night time has been changed. Have fun with the new features in the game;)

Full list of changes:

adding a new soundtrack to the interior of houses and to the prologue

adding enemies in the FoodMart interior

addition of 4 taxi drivers near the bandit camp

addition of the Farlands Cyclops Camp

adding more damage in FoodMart

adding Palms to the outside

adding cooked fish (you can buy it in the store or by roasting it on the fire or on the stove)

added chance to drop items from Cycops, Zombies and Scorpions

adding shadow under signs

addition of the mountains in the north of the Farlands

addition of Finn's home interior in Watown

Barry's order dialogue text has been corrected

Noah pain dialogue text improved

changing the time of night (from 9pm to 6am)

changing the appearance of the closing and minimizing button in the computer GUI in the service tunnels

NOTE: Game saves from version: 0.11, 0.12 work, you don't have to play the game from the beginning. The saves of the other versions still don't work and won't work because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to a definitive one.