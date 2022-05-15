 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Deus Ex: Revision update for 15 May 2022

Patch 1.7.1 is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 8743345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 2:

* Re-entering Paul's room after listening to the answering machine no longer makes it keep beeping.

Chapter 8:

* Allowed players to kill Smuggler and enter his room.

Chapter 10:

* An explosion sound no longer plays when entering the catacombs.

Chapter 11:

* Jock is now level at Everett's.

Chapter 14:

* Shortened the Ocean Lab surface outro cutscene.   * Fixed the silo skybox.

Gameplay:

* Added an option to save during infolinks (Settings > Revision > Page 2).  * Allowed grenades to go through windows in Biomod/Shifter and ported achievement for it.   * Aqualung no longer makes you drown when playing as a greasel in HR mode.  * Bullet penetration and ricochet should no longer happen to skyboxes.  * Fixed crate contents sometimes spawning in the void.  * Made heavy items mode ignore aug upgrades in HR mode. * Reset energy bonus from collectibles back to default when starting a new game.    * Spider bot weapons work as intended in Forceful Repossession mode.

Misc:

* Better looking mini-crossbow equip positions for NPCs.    * Fixed ammocrates not working for weapons with only one ammo type. * Fixed Biomod/Shifter datacube gendered text.  * Fixed old costume taking priority if starting a new game while having one enabled.    * Fixed softlock when leaving the ocean lab too fast due to infolink flags. * Item refusal is now ignored during conversations. * Non-HDTP small security bots have animated treads while moving.   * Redesigned "Heavy Duty" to also apply to military bots.   * Weapon lasers in Forceful Repossession mode no longer stick around.

Challenges:

* "Arms Race" now heals per loop and realistic ends when it's meant to. * Added a bind to retry a challenge immediately.    * Challenges now display their descriptions as a goal.  * Fixed "Inconspicuous Intrusion" challenge sometimes restarting with no health.    * Fixed being unable to save after loading a game during a challenge.   * Fixed challenges bleeding into the intro and training.    * Fixed crash if dying in a challenge while wearing an item.    * Ignored item refusal for challenge items. * Improved pathing for HK Helipad arena map.    * Made Page mute during "Stamina".

Changed files in this update

Deus Ex: Revision, Patch Depot Depot 397552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.