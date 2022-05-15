Patch 1.7.1 is Live

Chapter 2:
* Re-entering Paul's room after listening to the answering machine no longer makes it keep beeping.
Chapter 8:
* Allowed players to kill Smuggler and enter his room.
Chapter 10:
* An explosion sound no longer plays when entering the catacombs.
Chapter 11:
* Jock is now level at Everett's.
Chapter 14:
* Shortened the Ocean Lab surface outro cutscene. * Fixed the silo skybox.
Gameplay:
* Added an option to save during infolinks (Settings > Revision > Page 2). * Allowed grenades to go through windows in Biomod/Shifter and ported achievement for it. * Aqualung no longer makes you drown when playing as a greasel in HR mode. * Bullet penetration and ricochet should no longer happen to skyboxes. * Fixed crate contents sometimes spawning in the void. * Made heavy items mode ignore aug upgrades in HR mode. * Reset energy bonus from collectibles back to default when starting a new game. * Spider bot weapons work as intended in Forceful Repossession mode.
Misc:
* Better looking mini-crossbow equip positions for NPCs. * Fixed ammocrates not working for weapons with only one ammo type. * Fixed Biomod/Shifter datacube gendered text. * Fixed old costume taking priority if starting a new game while having one enabled. * Fixed softlock when leaving the ocean lab too fast due to infolink flags. * Item refusal is now ignored during conversations. * Non-HDTP small security bots have animated treads while moving. * Redesigned "Heavy Duty" to also apply to military bots. * Weapon lasers in Forceful Repossession mode no longer stick around.
Challenges:
* "Arms Race" now heals per loop and realistic ends when it's meant to. * Added a bind to retry a challenge immediately. * Challenges now display their descriptions as a goal. * Fixed "Inconspicuous Intrusion" challenge sometimes restarting with no health. * Fixed being unable to save after loading a game during a challenge. * Fixed challenges bleeding into the intro and training. * Fixed crash if dying in a challenge while wearing an item. * Ignored item refusal for challenge items. * Improved pathing for HK Helipad arena map. * Made Page mute during "Stamina".
