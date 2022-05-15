Patch 1.7.1 is Live

Chapter 2:

* Re-entering Paul's room after listening to the answering machine no longer makes it keep beeping.

Chapter 8:

* Allowed players to kill Smuggler and enter his room.

Chapter 10:

* An explosion sound no longer plays when entering the catacombs.

Chapter 11:

* Jock is now level at Everett's.

Chapter 14:

* Shortened the Ocean Lab surface outro cutscene. * Fixed the silo skybox.

Gameplay:

* Added an option to save during infolinks (Settings > Revision > Page 2). * Allowed grenades to go through windows in Biomod/Shifter and ported achievement for it. * Aqualung no longer makes you drown when playing as a greasel in HR mode. * Bullet penetration and ricochet should no longer happen to skyboxes. * Fixed crate contents sometimes spawning in the void. * Made heavy items mode ignore aug upgrades in HR mode. * Reset energy bonus from collectibles back to default when starting a new game. * Spider bot weapons work as intended in Forceful Repossession mode.

Misc:

* Better looking mini-crossbow equip positions for NPCs. * Fixed ammocrates not working for weapons with only one ammo type. * Fixed Biomod/Shifter datacube gendered text. * Fixed old costume taking priority if starting a new game while having one enabled. * Fixed softlock when leaving the ocean lab too fast due to infolink flags. * Item refusal is now ignored during conversations. * Non-HDTP small security bots have animated treads while moving. * Redesigned "Heavy Duty" to also apply to military bots. * Weapon lasers in Forceful Repossession mode no longer stick around.

Challenges: