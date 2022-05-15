IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.2.1.0] New content "Swarm" and Optimized Game Performance!!

Added : Monster Swarms

After Guild Lv 10, you have 75% chance to hit a Monster Swarm every 35 minutes Playtime.

While a swarm is active, a certain area's monster spawn # is tripled.

At the area, mutant monsters can spawn with low chance, that look 1.5x bigger and have 2x stats, 2x gold, 2x exp and 2x material drops.

If you vanquish a swarm you can gain a Talisman as reward.

Added : Epic Store Item [Multitrapper] in ambition 2 tab

Added : Epic Store Item [ Utility Keeper ] in QoL2 tab

Added : Epic Store Item [Convene] in QoL2 tab

Added : Tooltip on Guild Member's active # text

Added : Mission Clear Counts on each area in area table

Added : Quick access to Normal Spider Pet Active Effect in battlefield screen

Added : Drag and Drop an utility item while holding Shift or Ctrl : Splits its stack # by the amount of multiplier at top left.

Added : Utility Sort function now adjust stack # too

Added : Hotkey : Shift+P to switch Performance Mode

Added : Hotkey : While Holding Shift and Left Click on a quest button to accept or claim the quest

Optimized Game Performance

Fixed Memory Leak

Optimized the game performance especially in Ascension tab

Optimized Simulation system

Optimized "Advanced Auto-Rebirth [ Traveling Best EXP Area ]"

Change & Fix

Changed : Clear # now shows decimal in area info screen so that you can see the increment from background heroes

Changed : When you rebirth, lower tier's playtime also resets

Changed : EQ Mastery Stars are now a bit easier to see

Changed : Swapped the colors of Orange and Blue T-shirts because MP is blue

Fixed : The EXP Gain limit at max 30 Lv didn't work

Fixed : [Cartographer Daily Quest 1] didn't get the bonus from Town Cartographer Level milestone

Fixed : Other minor bugs reported

Balance

Balanced : Increased the cost of Rebirth Upgrade [Multitasker] [Class Skill Slot]

Balanced : RB2 Point Gain (The higher skill levels, the more points. The more difficulty of skills, the more points)

Balanced : RB3 Point Gain (The higher eq levels, the more points. The higher rarity of eq, the more points)

Balanced : Decreased the effect (per level) of Rebirth Upgrade [EXP Multiplier] [Equipment Challenger] [Skill Prof Gain] [EQ Prof Gain] and accordingly decreased the cost of them. For example, [EXP Multiplier]'s effect is now halved and accordingly its cost is also halved. So basically it doesn't make much difference for lower levels.

Balanced : Increased the requirement of World Ascension Milestone [Rebirther 1] [Rebirther 2] Lv 2 or higher

Balanced : Swapped the effect of Area 1 Unique EQ [Fairy Clothes] and Area 6 Unique EQ [Fairy Lamp] (Town Mat Gain% <-> Town Mat Gain from Area Clear)

Balanced : Swapped the mastery effect of Super Rare EQ of armor and jewelry (Town Mat Gain% <-> Town Mat Gain from Area Clear)

Balanced/Changed : Blacksmith's Rank now requires Total Dictionary Point Gained, not Equipment Lv 10 #

Balanced : Increased the requirement of Apprentice of EQ title quests Lv 5 or higher

CAUTION : Just after this update, all the rebirth upgrades are automatically reset.

It can cause the followings:

The equip slot that was expanded by Tier 3 Rebirth Upgrade are not available until you unlock them again

You need to equip skills again

Hi 🙂 Thank you as always for playing IEH2 Playtest and giving me wonderful feedback!

In this patch, I added a new content "Swarm" that will make your gameplay more fun 🙂

To tell the truth, I was originally planning to update the patch after I implement more new content and balance better. But this time, we successfully fixed the memory leak issues and improved the game performance a lot! Then I decided to release this patch with the current state so far 🙂

So keep in mind that the new content like Swarm and a lot of balance stuffs are still subject to change. Also, I did see your wonderful idea posts and bug reports, and I already put them into my to-do list. Stay tuned to the future updates! 😄