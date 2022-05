Share · View all patches · Build 8743107 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Right-to-Left Language

The Steam user ochoen mentioned that the text for Hebrew is reverted as it should be written from right-to-left instead from left-to-right.

This hotfix should fix that problem for the Arabic and Hebrew language.

If you have any more feedback, let me now.