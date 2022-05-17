Valor 1.3.3: Weapons & Streaming

Weapons

Ever wondered why Krogar keeps talking about his axe, while he has a hammer? Well, now he can wield an axe too!





With this patch, you'll be able to unlock unique weapons for every gladiator through the Gadgets menu. Once unlocked, you'll have the option to swap your gladiators' weapons for the new ones. Each new weapon has unique effects that can really alter the way you play!

Come check out the new update to see the other weapons!

New Affixes

Two new affixes have been added: Nerve Agent and Soul Transfer.





Streamer Mode

For those interested in streaming, you can now play the Evolution gamemode in Streamer Mode! You'll be able to link your twitch stream ingame through the options menu, Once set up, you can play Evolution with a twist!

Instead of you picking your upgrades between every round, the upgrades will be picked by the people in your Twitch chat. They will be able to vote for upgrades, simply by typing in the chat. The game will then automatically pick the upgrade with the most votes. Happy streaming!

Other

A third rune slot will now be unlocked once you reach level 20.

Lots of new coloured particle effects have been added that will unlock once you reach a certain Glory level.

It is no longer possible to buy Gladiators. They are always unlocked and free!

Balance

Victoria

Victoria has been overperforming slightly, so we're making her slightly less invincible.