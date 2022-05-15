New Paths and New Golems

Share · View all patches · Build 8743097 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

New Golems



Nebula and Astronaut are the latest additions to Rumble Runners, raising the total different golem sets you can pick from to 12!

New Paths

The final designs of all the standard paths that come with the game have also been added to the list of paths. You might want to reset the default paths in the Section Creator to activate them if you've played a previous version of Rumble Runners!

There are 20 paths in total!









Preparations for Release next week

Before Rumble Runners is released next week, Rumble Runners is getting achievements and a leaderboard!

Follow Lunatinc on their social media to stay updated to any news!