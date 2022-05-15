PvP Patch and General Improvements

Noot noot! Small update coming in with patches for PvP, some enhanced particle effects for weapons, along with an improved system for the clothing store. Now the purchase buttons shows "Purchase" for clothes you don't own, "Wear" if you own it, but "Equipped" if you already wear it. Finally, if you've equipped 6 clothing items it says "No Space". We've also fixed the previewer so it responds better when one switches around between clothes.

Fixes

Fixed not being able to launch into two of the PvP maps

Added new particles and lights for weapons

Fixed the clothing store to work as intended

We'll see you at the next update!