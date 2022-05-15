 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 15 May 2022

PvP Patch and General Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noot noot! Small update coming in with patches for PvP, some enhanced particle effects for weapons, along with an improved system for the clothing store. Now the purchase buttons shows "Purchase" for clothes you don't own, "Wear" if you own it, but "Equipped" if you already wear it. Finally, if you've equipped 6 clothing items it says "No Space". We've also fixed the previewer so it responds better when one switches around between clothes.

Fixes
  • Fixed not being able to launch into two of the PvP maps
  • Added new particles and lights for weapons
  • Fixed the clothing store to work as intended

We'll see you at the next update!

