Oblivity update for 15 May 2022

Oblivity Update v1.45 // Spray Patterns & Bullet Tracers

Build 8743026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Developer Note

Hello Oblivity community,
many of the new features were requested by you on our official Discord server. So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!
Cheers Poly Games

Change Logs

New Features

Spray Patterns / Recoil / Bloom


You can now create custom Spray/Recoil patterns in the Weapon Editor.

  • added option to set spray pattern positions. It is possible to upload a image in the Background, this makes it easy to recreate spray patterns from your favorite game.
  • you can adjust how strong the crosshair moves with the spray pattern. This is known as Recoil.
  • options to adjust how long it takes to reset the spray pattern
  • Added Bloom settings. Bloom refers to random spray. You can adjust different settings, to recreate moving/jumping/crouch inaccuracy.
  • with this system it's possible to recreate spray behavior from games like: Valorant, CSGO, COD, Battlefield, Apex Legends
Customizable Tracers

We added Bullet Tracers to help with learning spray patterns. They are fully customizable in the settings (Visuals tab).

  • decide between normal bullet tracers, a smoke trail or both
  • color
  • speed
  • distance
  • tracer spawn position
  • tracer light intensity
  • tracer light range
News Widget

We added a new Widget to the Overview which will keep you up to date, with anything regarding Oblivity.

Bugs

  • fixed some issues with selecting colors in the settings
  • smaller bug fixes

