Oblivity Update v1.45 // Spray Patterns & Bullet Tracers

Developer Note

Hello Oblivity community,

many of the new features were requested by you on our official Discord server. So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!

Cheers Poly Games

Change Logs

New Features

Spray Patterns / Recoil / Bloom



You can now create custom Spray/Recoil patterns in the Weapon Editor.

added option to set spray pattern positions. It is possible to upload a image in the Background, this makes it easy to recreate spray patterns from your favorite game.

you can adjust how strong the crosshair moves with the spray pattern. This is known as Recoil .

. options to adjust how long it takes to reset the spray pattern

Added Bloom settings. Bloom refers to random spray. You can adjust different settings, to recreate moving/jumping/crouch inaccuracy.

Customizable Tracers

We added Bullet Tracers to help with learning spray patterns. They are fully customizable in the settings (Visuals tab).

decide between normal bullet tracers, a smoke trail or both

color

speed

distance

tracer spawn position

tracer light intensity

tracer light range

News Widget

We added a new Widget to the Overview which will keep you up to date, with anything regarding Oblivity.

Bugs