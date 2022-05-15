AREAZ on Unreal Engine 5

Share · View all patches · Build 8742666 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 12:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello players and supporters!

Today I am updating the game to newest version of Unreal Engine 5

Please in mind this is only the first iteration of game on this new engine and it is performance heavy.

Use graphics settings to improve your performance - especially settings for Shadows and Grass.

Loading of the game will take longer.

Switching to UE5 gives me possibility to greatly improve the game with new lighting Lumen, new 3D objects Nanite. Additionally to it to finally start using IK for exact placing of feet on ground, so they will not float in air.

So you will see great improvement in future updates.

As you can see on picture above I have already replaced the hair to much more realistic one.

And using the lighting, objects and landscape tools I can finally start to work on 2 new maps with more content.

There are some minor issues in this update:

as mentioned is performance heavy as it is first iteration

Menu UI parts might not be shown correctly

Some animals tend to teleport - therefor I had to remove the bear from first map

Had to hide advanced settings in Photomode, as I need to rework the postprocess handling

Leaderboards + Death map on web will not be updated, till I have new interface

Hope you will enjoy it.

Thank you for your support.

Please report all issues on our discord:

https://discord.io/areaz

I will be also pleased to answer any questions.

Juraj Bachar

Game Creator