Two big changes

1) More Tutorials

Players didn't know that you are supposed to complete the Character Sheets yourself, it's not Automatic like the 'NOTES' Section.

This is a big part of the game's features so it's important to understand it at the beginning of the story so you can pay more attention to dialogues and complete the Journal fully.

This will not change the Main Story, if you complete a character profile you will get More Content about THEM specifically.

At first I wanted to make concise Tutorials, but from what other players said they didn't really retain what the Tutos said so I added more images, without changing much of the text, to help it.

2) Better Interrogation System

Now you know which subject you already asked about !

I knew I had to add this feature at some point but it was the most complicated thing to script, and I succeeded ! (For now)

I hope it won't bring other types of bugs in the future. But I'm proud of how it turned out !

Some players also didn't know you could ask about Items of the first page ! Or ask about Sub-Titles and not just Titles (which is really important if you want to finish the first part).

These things were explained in the Tutorial but like I said some players didn't really catch it I guess so I made better Tutorials about the Interrogation sessions (by just adding images).

I really hope this is the last BIG update of this first part of the game. It's really important for me that players understand fully every features of the game I worked hard on right from the beginning.

I'll probably update it again for very minor corrections and stuff.

Don't forget that you can join the Discord to ask about anything or just talk about the game !

Thank you for all your support !