PolyCore Defense update for 15 May 2022

Update 0.13.2 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added stats menu: Track stats like wins, losses, damage done, etc. See what your favorite turrets are and more!
  • Added hotkey for selling turrets (Backspace)
  • Added more main menu background videos
  • Added button for changing spin direction on Blade Spinners after being placed
  • Added platinum border around aced maps

FIXES

  • Improved a bunch of performance issues regarding loading save data
  • Improved some menu visual effects
  • Improved German translations
  • Fixed some localization issues
  • Fixed issue causing turret info not always updating
  • Fixed an exploit with selling GemMiners (with Efficient Drill perk installed)
  • Fixed an issue with dropdown scrollbars
  • Fixed an issue causing a new wave not starting while a turret is being placed
  • Fixed a visual issue with the new perk indicator in other languages
  • Fixed an issue causing the restart button to be over the Quality dropdown
  • Fixed an issue that enabled fast-forwarding when the game is paused

CHANGES

~ Fast forward will now not stop fast forward mode and abilities can be used during fast forward
~ Nerfed AutoMechanic and Negotiator perk
~ Nerfed MinePrepper
~ Tweaked some waves to be a tiny bit more difficult
~ Other minor balance tweaks

