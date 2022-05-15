Update 0.13.2 is live!

NEW
- Added stats menu: Track stats like wins, losses, damage done, etc. See what your favorite turrets are and more!
- Added hotkey for selling turrets (Backspace)
- Added more main menu background videos
- Added button for changing spin direction on Blade Spinners after being placed
- Added platinum border around aced maps
FIXES
- Improved a bunch of performance issues regarding loading save data
- Improved some menu visual effects
- Improved German translations
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed issue causing turret info not always updating
- Fixed an exploit with selling GemMiners (with Efficient Drill perk installed)
- Fixed an issue with dropdown scrollbars
- Fixed an issue causing a new wave not starting while a turret is being placed
- Fixed a visual issue with the new perk indicator in other languages
- Fixed an issue causing the restart button to be over the Quality dropdown
- Fixed an issue that enabled fast-forwarding when the game is paused
CHANGES
~ Fast forward will now not stop fast forward mode and abilities can be used during fast forward
~ Nerfed AutoMechanic and Negotiator perk
~ Nerfed MinePrepper
~ Tweaked some waves to be a tiny bit more difficult
~ Other minor balance tweaks
