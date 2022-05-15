Updated on May 15, 2022

Add an achievement system. You can receive diamond rewards in the task interface after completing achievements
The new season arena playing method can receive competitive rewards according to the points every day, settle once every two weeks, and receive competitive rewards according to the ranking
Add a new season store, spend the medal of honor to exchange for various awards, and you can refresh the dark gold growth equipment randomly
Add new main line guidance tasks, reward experience and various consumables and equipment required
Prompt information of new record after new offline record breakthrough
Adjust the difficulty of ordinary daily copies, reduce the attack power of small monsters and bosses, and keep the advanced copies unchanged
Adjust the boss difficulty and weaken the skill damage of some bosses
Optimize the classification of backpacks and separate equipment and props to make it easier to find props
Optimize the role and backpack tab switching. When it is opened at the same time, the tab switches synchronously
Optimize skill acquisition tips and enhance the sense of substitution of acquired skills
Optimize the birth coordinates of some replicas to prevent new replicas from being besieged by small monsters
Optimize and decompose the priority of automatic selection, give priority to low-level equipment, and low-level growth equipment will also be automatically selected
Optimize the display of skill runes, not before level 50
Optimize the mall novice ring for automatic upgrade equipment
Fixed an error where dropping high-quality equipment offline could be calculated as a 0% chance to drop
Fixed a bug where the phantom copy did not trigger a drop
Fixed an error where the input box accidentally triggered a shortcut key
Fixed the error that some attributes were not correctly calculated into combat power
Fixed an error in previewing equipment and skill attributes when creating a corner
Fixed a bug where worn equipment could not be swallowed
Fixed the error that the initial level of growth equipment obtained by the mission is level 1
Fixed the error of putting too many gold coin bags
From Warrior to Hero (Idle 3D RPG) Playtest update for 15 May 2022
Updated on May 15, 2022
Add an achievement system. You can receive diamond rewards in the task interface after completing achievements
Changed files in this update