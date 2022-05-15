Updated on May 15, 2022

Add an achievement system. You can receive diamond rewards in the task interface after completing achievements

The new season arena playing method can receive competitive rewards according to the points every day, settle once every two weeks, and receive competitive rewards according to the ranking

Add a new season store, spend the medal of honor to exchange for various awards, and you can refresh the dark gold growth equipment randomly

Add new main line guidance tasks, reward experience and various consumables and equipment required

Prompt information of new record after new offline record breakthrough

Adjust the difficulty of ordinary daily copies, reduce the attack power of small monsters and bosses, and keep the advanced copies unchanged

Adjust the boss difficulty and weaken the skill damage of some bosses

Optimize the classification of backpacks and separate equipment and props to make it easier to find props

Optimize the role and backpack tab switching. When it is opened at the same time, the tab switches synchronously

Optimize skill acquisition tips and enhance the sense of substitution of acquired skills

Optimize the birth coordinates of some replicas to prevent new replicas from being besieged by small monsters

Optimize and decompose the priority of automatic selection, give priority to low-level equipment, and low-level growth equipment will also be automatically selected

Optimize the display of skill runes, not before level 50

Optimize the mall novice ring for automatic upgrade equipment

Fixed an error where dropping high-quality equipment offline could be calculated as a 0% chance to drop

Fixed a bug where the phantom copy did not trigger a drop

Fixed an error where the input box accidentally triggered a shortcut key

Fixed the error that some attributes were not correctly calculated into combat power

Fixed an error in previewing equipment and skill attributes when creating a corner

Fixed a bug where worn equipment could not be swallowed

Fixed the error that the initial level of growth equipment obtained by the mission is level 1

Fixed the error of putting too many gold coin bags