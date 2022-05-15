Update, version 20220515

English

##########Content#############

Added a new enemy type in the Worker's Dormitory: Senior Crazed Worker. (Yes, the name itself is mocking.)

They look a bit different from normal workers.

They have slightly higher attributions than normal crazed workers. (Just a bit, nothing too crazy so far.)

They have a higher chance to drop an equipable item.

If the item they drop has at least one prefix, the effects of the prefixes have a 10% bonus.

Defeating them provides a bit more Exp.

Increased the number of enemies in the Worker's Dormitory

Many enemies may now have their maxhp number with a bit randomized component so that they shall no longer have the exact same maxhp anymore. (The change does not apply to any Boss enemies.)

This is an experiment. Maybe we will have more diversed encounter later.

##########System################

Added a global numeric modifier for prefix numeric components.

Optimized the drop list searching algorithm. We now use two hash tables to make things a bit faster than the previous single array. Worst-case complexity optimized from O(N^2) to O(N) by eliminating a for-loop. After all, space becomes a lot cheaper now than 17 years ago.

########WIKI####################

Added skills and life skills page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Life_Skills

简体中文

##########Content#############

在工人的宿舍场景中加入了新的敌人：发狂的高级工人 （对，这个名字本身就很讽刺。）

在外观上和普通的工人有略微差异。

相对普通的工人有略微更高的属性。（只是略微的，目前还没有什么太疯狂的提升。）

有更高的几率掉落可以装备的物品。

如果掉落的物品带有词缀，则该词缀的效果有一个10%的额外数值提升。

击败他们有略高于普通工人的经验奖励。

增加了这个区域出现的敌人总量。

很多敌人的最大生命值现在有了一个浮动的变化，让就算同种类的敌人也不再完全具有一样的最大生命值。

这目前是一个实验，之后也许我们可以做出更加多样化的遭遇战。

##########System################

加入了一个可以全局调整前缀中包含的数值的变量。

优化了遍历掉落清单的算法。我们现在使用两个哈希表而非此前的一个数组。理论上会比之前快很多。通过干掉一个for循环的方式，最坏时间复杂度从O(N^2)优化到了O(N)。毕竟，现在的内存空间比17年前便宜得多了。

########WIKI####################

加入了技能和生活技能页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Life_Skills