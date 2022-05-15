UPDATE #21 - Campaign and Drums improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8740996 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 14:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, VR rockstars!

With this update, we are introducing several improvements and the "Campaign Mode" for the drums as well. Just like with the guitar one, each level you pass will allow you to improve your drumming skills and reward you with the unlocking of unique skins!

Numerous additions and improvements have been made to the virtual drum kit:

You can move the drum pieces around, and their positions will be automatically saved, and subsequently reloaded each time the game is started.

Just in case, we have also added a reset button, so you can always restore the original positions.

Following your feedback, we added the option to display notes "in line" instead of "on pieces".

You can also change the virtual drum set display to an "invisible" mode, which for some of you may allow you to better visualize the overlap between the note and its drum piece.

We've also made additional fixes and improvements, most notably an issue regarding detecting the timing/accuracy with which the player hits drum notes.

The controller customisation menu has been moved to the mode selection screen, and it should now be possible to use a physical controller for playing the drums as well.

Finally, to make sure nothing is missing in this update, we've also included a new OST entitled "Rise of the djentlemen", with related unlockable skins and levels for drums and guitar

Below is a brief summary of the update: