 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Rocking Legend update for 15 May 2022

UPDATE #21 - Campaign and Drums improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8740996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, VR rockstars!

With this update, we are introducing several improvements and the "Campaign Mode" for the drums as well. Just like with the guitar one, each level you pass will allow you to improve your drumming skills and reward you with the unlocking of unique skins!

Numerous additions and improvements have been made to the virtual drum kit:

You can move the drum pieces around, and their positions will be automatically saved, and subsequently reloaded each time the game is started.

Just in case, we have also added a reset button, so you can always restore the original positions.

Following your feedback, we added the option to display notes "in line" instead of "on pieces".

You can also change the virtual drum set display to an "invisible" mode, which for some of you may allow you to better visualize the overlap between the note and its drum piece.

We've also made additional fixes and improvements, most notably an issue regarding detecting the timing/accuracy with which the player hits drum notes.

The controller customisation menu has been moved to the mode selection screen, and it should now be possible to use a physical controller for playing the drums as well.

Finally, to make sure nothing is missing in this update, we've also included a new OST entitled "Rise of the djentlemen", with related unlockable skins and levels for drums and guitar

Below is a brief summary of the update:

  • Drum Campaign
  • Drum skins
  • In-line and on-piece options for drum notes
  • Option to hide drum models
  • 15th OST: Rise of the djentlemen
  • Drum piece placement is now saved
  • Option to restore original drum part placement
  • Key rebindings has been moved to mode selection
  • Controller support for the drums
  • Fixed precision/timing detection issues for drum notes
  • Fixed a drum piece placement issue

Changed files in this update

Rocking Hero Content Depot 1260801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.