Bounters Playtest Build 1 Patch Note

Added
Client
- Players can chat.
- Players can use tactical attachment that is attached to weapon. (Default key: T)
- Summary, details about takedowns and incomes after end of the round UI is added.
- Notification when earned loobies in a round will pop up in player's HUD.
Server
- Server host can use console commands. (Available commands: kick, ban, bannedlist, unban, say, stop)
- When server stops, a log will be saved on ServerFiles/Logs folder.
Changed
Client
- Adjusted recoil while aiming down sight for magnified scopes.
Bugfix
Client
- Animation of changing weapon did not play after reloading other weapon.
- Muzzleflash did not show on other players.
- Lootbox did not close after opened.
- Player exits the field immediately after first exit.
Notes
Server needs to be updated to latest version. Please download the latest server build here.
Field editor (level editor) is available here.
Join Polyworld Games Discord.
Roadmap for Bounters is here.
