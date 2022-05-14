5/14/22 Chaos Chain Patch 1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8740936 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 21:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick patch for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed player inventory size being 500 times what it should be (I had it this way for testing and forgot to reset it)

Changes & Additions:

A few quick changes - nothing major

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː