5/14/22 Chaos Chain Patch 1.2.6

Here is a quick patch for the game. Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.2.6 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed player inventory size being 500 times what it should be (I had it this way for testing and forgot to reset it)
Changes & Additions:
- A few quick changes - nothing major
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
