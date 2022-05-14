Guitar Update

The rest of the music update is here! New guitars have been added, it's time to wave them around and bash some notes on them maybe. It's also getting more summery, so the leaves have changed to green, and there's a new campfire to enjoy, as well as a new song that plays in the forest at night.

There are also a few smaller changes - you can no longer hear instruments played by players you've muted, and there's a new ITEM menu on the computer (previously was for changing cosmetics particles), where you can enable or disable particles on items or change the volume of instruments for other players.