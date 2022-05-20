Now Available The Endless Summer Surfing Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8740647 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 18:06:40 UTC by Wendy

Learn to surf and work your way through the 12 increasingly more difficult challenge levels. You'll be hitting the lip, stalling for tubes, and busting huge airs in no time as you progress and become an accomplished surfer. Realistic surfing feel, will show you what surfers experience without the sunburn, water up your nose, and sand in your...well you know where.

Do you have friends? If you do you can also surf two players at the same time, with a new AI camera system that follows the surfing surfer. Customize contests, choose number of wave scores and time. Set it up as a real World Surf League format and be the best surfer in the world.

The Endless Summer Surfing Challenge and the Endless Summer Search For Surf available for PC or MAC now

Full controller support and recommended for best play

Surfer POV camera for realistic surfing simulation

Two Player Contests for even more fun

Free surf on any level and change levels freely

Try it for only $7.99 best value for a surf game on steam by a mile (or km)