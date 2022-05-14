 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 14 May 2022

5.010 Client Message Order

This one is smaller, but for MP players it should be quite welcome. It fixes an issue where certain messages from clients could arrive out of order and then cause the game to get stuck "waiting on that client" indefinitely until that client disconnected and reconnected.

Included also are some excellent balance updates from CRCGamer, making a few Wards better balanced in DLC3, and making some other balance changes to the base game and DLC1.

Additionally, there are more UI quality of life improvements from Tom Prince, as well as some hacking framework improvements that make it easier for anyone (modders especially) to add in multiple-choice hacking popouts.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

