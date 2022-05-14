The Glitch effect update

Nightmare Zone already had many details but we felt the need to add something that would enhance the distorted feeling experienced by the player. Therefore, we made an effort to include the glitch effect in the game in some particular scenes and moments.

However, the glitch effect is not invasive and lasts for a short time; it is an element that creates a moment of bewilderment in the player but does not restrict his movements. Definitely an extra challenge when you are running away, but a notable addition to the atmosphere of the game!

For us, colors, visuals, and details are key parts of successful gameplay, so the glitch effect was a key step to add; something that was not strictly necessary, but contributes greatly to the game experience by increasing fear and anxiety during gameplay.

Added to this are other small changes:

Bug fixes

Improved sounds

Insertion of new objects

changes to the speed of the base monsters

change size of large monsters

castle map optimization improvement

west map optimization improvement

change position monsters island map

adding new HD textures

added new sounds

For us, updates are a key part of a game's success. Hoping that players will notice our labors and efforts to provide a better gaming experience for everyone.

WE2 Studios