UPDATE #11 New biome Soulburg + 3 New community maps

With this new biome visit the spooky Soulburg, a place where you must fight zombies, skeletons and ghosts. These new monsters come with new mechanics, each one will need a sacrifice stand built in the map to make them easier to kill otherwise you will have a very hard time.

New resource release along with the crypt: Carminium Ore. This ore is mostly used for the level 10 of the current towers. But in order to access it you will need to unlock the new enhanced TNT, a stronger more powerful TNT that will allow you to break through obsidian walls.

Grave Spawner

Build to make a new grave. You will be able to dig it out with a shovel, everytime you dig out a hole you have a chance to get either a zombie brain, ghost ectoplasm or skeleton bone.

Zombie

Place a brain on this sacrifice stand to send a zombie to their grave permanently.

You can get brains by digging up graves.

Skeleton

Place a bone on this sacrifice stand to strip a skeleton of their armor.

You can get bones by digging up graves.

Ghost

Place an ectoplasm on this sacrifice stand to make a ghost weak.

You can get ectoplasm by digging up graves.

You will finally be able to level up your tower up to level 10 with this new precious resource. The level 10 of the towers have previously been inaccessible, but now with the new carminium ingot you will be able to unleash the full power of your towers!

You will have until Friday to gather 300 Coals. So take your favorite shovel and start digging. This week we added a new reward option: 4 Deadly Ichors. It is the new currency for any purchase in Soulburg.

Don’t forget to put the Weekly Challenge table in your map. You can also do this challenge with your friends.

How it works

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday!

3 new community maps!

In this spiral mountain you must prevent the monsters from going to the top! So make sure they don't make their way to the end.

In this map you will experience all 4 seasons, each season has unique and challenging creatures. Bring some friends!

A princess to save you say, in this themed map you must protect the princess from the ninjas! Help out your fellow samurai to protect the princess or suffer the consequences!

In bulk

𝅒 Fixed memory leaks in longer games like ultra hardcore

𝅓 Zoom on the overworld

𝅒 Towers calibration

𝅓 Updated some tower models

𝅒 Added ghosts and zombie models

𝅓 Fixed skeleton walking particles

And more