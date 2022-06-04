 Skip to content

XSOverlay update for 4 June 2022

Build 561 Changelog

Build 561 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURES
  • OSC Output support!

OSC Output currently defaults to outputting for VRChat, but can be configured however you'd like. It outputs on port 9000. (there is a listening port, but it currently does not function).

You can configure OSC by heading to [XSOINSTALLDIRECTORY]/XSOverlay_Data/StreamingAssets/Plugins/Config/ and opening ExternalMessageAPIConfig.json

You will notice an Send Port, Receive Port, and a send path. You will know what to do with these if you are changing them, so I will not explain further.

As a reminder, the UdpPort in this file is used for the XSO's Notifications API, so don't change that unless you know what you're doing there.

OSC Ouputs the following parameters;

Floats:

  • leftControllerBattery
  • rightControllerBattery
  • averageControllerBattery
  • averageTrackerBattery

Booleans:

  • isOverlayOpen
  • isKeyboardOpen
  • isWristVisible

Integers:

  • openOverlayCount
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed: Issue with OpenXR applications that would cause the cursor to be in the incorrect location.
  • Fixed: Issue with Controller Icons not properly changing with the controller type.
  • Fixed: Issue that could result in a failed desktop capture, causing the overlay to hard crash.
