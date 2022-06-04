Build 561 Changelog

NEW FEATURES
- OSC Output support!
OSC Output currently defaults to outputting for VRChat, but can be configured however you'd like. It outputs on port 9000. (there is a listening port, but it currently does not function).
You can configure OSC by heading to [XSOINSTALLDIRECTORY]/XSOverlay_Data/StreamingAssets/Plugins/Config/ and opening ExternalMessageAPIConfig.json
You will notice an Send Port, Receive Port, and a send path. You will know what to do with these if you are changing them, so I will not explain further.
As a reminder, the UdpPort in this file is used for the XSO's Notifications API, so don't change that unless you know what you're doing there.
OSC Ouputs the following parameters;
Floats:
- leftControllerBattery
- rightControllerBattery
- averageControllerBattery
- averageTrackerBattery
Booleans:
- isOverlayOpen
- isKeyboardOpen
- isWristVisible
Integers:
- openOverlayCount
BUG FIXES
- Fixed: Issue with OpenXR applications that would cause the cursor to be in the incorrect location.
- Fixed: Issue with Controller Icons not properly changing with the controller type.
- Fixed: Issue that could result in a failed desktop capture, causing the overlay to hard crash.
