The Dxxber Update

After a week of testing and tweaking the Dxxber Weeds update is finally ready!

WTF Is Dxxber Weeds

Dxxber Weeds is a new wholesale weed delivery app on iHigh OS. It unlocks once you reach level 28 and it'll allow you to make wholesale weed deliveries to Dxxber terminals in town.

How S**t Works

ːws_peaceː You'll receive weed delivery requests on the Dxxber App. A notification chime will sound every time a new request is comes up. You can toggle the notification sound on/off if it annoys you or you don't feel like doing delivery runs.

ːws_peaceː Delivery requests will time out and go into a cooldown mode if not accepted within a specified time frame.

ːws_peaceː Accepting a delivery request will start the delivery timer. If you fail to complete the delivery in time or cancel it at any point, you'll receive a negative review which will affect the wholesale prices for future deliveries.

ːws_peaceː Successfully completing a delivery, will result in a positive review and increased quantities & prices for any future orders from the same customer.

ːws_peaceː You'll be making the deliveries using one of the HotboxWheels RC cars. The can be purchased from the Dope Market's "Tools N S**t" section.

ːws_peaceː The cars can and will eventually get wrecked. Once that happens, and you're able to get to the car in time, you'll be able to salvage the car and its cargo.

ːws_peaceː Salvaged cars get repaired automatically and can be reused as soon as you get back to the PC. If the car goes boom, however, both the car and its package are gonna be gone.

ːws_peaceː Upon successfully completing a delivery the customer will end up keeping the car, so you will have to factor its price into your profit margins. If you fail to deliver the items on time, you'll get to keeps the car and it's contents. If you cancel the delivery with the the car out in the wild, you'll lose the car and the contents of the package.

What Else Is New

ːws_peaceː To make the grind a little bit more bearable, we've added 5 new grinders to the Dope Market.

ːws_peaceː Added a feature that exports Sellify data to a JSON file which you can use for custom menu input. For performance reasons it gets updated every time you use iHigh OS and can be found in the game's save data folder.

ːws_peaceː As always fixed a bunch of minor bugs and issues with the game, but this is turning into one longa** post, so we'll leave it here ːws_damanː