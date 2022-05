Share · View all patches · Build 8740175 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 15:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses a critical crash error when moving from level 9 to level 10. The game will no longer crash to desktop when changing levels.

This update also fixes a problem where players were forced to play the same difficulty level for one extra map before advancing.

Special thanks to player Khryo, whose review helped me identify and fix the problem!